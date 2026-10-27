“I’m Not Very Interested”-Alexander Zverev Takes Indirect Aim at Boris Becker Despite His Recent Change in Tone

Boris Becker can defend Alexander Zverev today, but his earlier criticism has left wounds that still bother Zverev. After the German tennis legend recently backed Zverev’s rise to World No. 1, the two-time Grand Slam champion has made it clear that one particular critic’s opinion no longer counts for much. Zverev stopped short of naming Becker at his Vienna press conference, but his words were pointed enough to revive questions about their strained relationship.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Only one person has ever criticised me, and to be honest, I’m not very interested in his opinion over the last few years,” Zverev said during his press conference. “Because every time he’s said something, the exact opposite has happened.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Zverev did not take Becker’s name. However, the comments have prompted speculation about the six-time Grand Slam champion, who has repeatedly questioned aspects of Zverev’s game and approach in the past. Their relationship has not always been comfortable, and Zverev has previously pushed back against Becker’s public criticism.

The latest remarks also come at an interesting point in their relationship. Becker has recently taken a much more supportive tone towards his fellow German. He congratulated Zverev on his impending rise to World No. 1 and rejected the suggestion that the achievement would be undeserved because of injuries to other leading players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Becker’s message was clear. “He will rightly and deservedly be the new number one in the world,” he said, according to a report by German outlet AOL. Becker also stressed that reaching the top requires sustained effort rather than a fortunate run of results. “Number one doesn’t happen by chance,” he said.

That support has extended beyond the rankings debate. After Zverev’s US Open triumph, Becker criticized those who argued that injuries to Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz had made the German’s path to the title easier. He pointed out that Zverev could only beat the opponents placed in front of him and called the criticism unfair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defense carried extra weight because Zverev’s season had delivered results that few could dismiss. He won the French Open and the US Open, reached the Wimbledon final, and strengthened his claim to the top spot in the rankings. Becker praised the improvement in his game and credited his consistency throughout the year.

That makes Zverev’s latest comment an intriguing contrast, but it does not necessarily mean the two have entered a new public dispute. His remarks were indirect, and he offered no name to confirm the target. The history between the pair provides context, yet Becker’s recent praise shows that his public position has changed considerably from the criticism that frustrated Zverev in previous seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The question is whether Zverev’s words reflect lingering frustration with earlier comments or simply his decision to stop paying attention to outside opinions. Either way, Becker’s recent support has not prevented the German star’s remarks from reviving questions about their relationship.

Zverev commits to Germany’s Davis Cup campaign despite a demanding season

Away from the Becker discussion, Zverev has another major commitment ahead of him. He has been named in Germany’s squad for the Davis Cup Finals in Bologna, scheduled for November 24 to 29. Germany will face Great Britain in the quarter-finals on November 26 as it pursues its first title in the competition since 1993.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Michael Kohlmann welcomed Zverev’s decision to represent the country again. “The fact that Sascha wants to play for Germany again despite his gruelling season is not a given and shows how important the team is to him,” Kohlmann said, according to the squad announcement reported by Yahoo Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

The German team will also include Jan-Lennard Struff and doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Pütz. Kohlmann believes the squad has the experience and quality to handle the pressure of the knockout stage. He also highlighted the advantage of having Zverev, whom he described as the best player in the world at present, in the lineup.

The schedule leaves little room for rest. Zverev’s autumn campaign includes the closing stretch of the ATP Tour before the Davis Cup Finals, following a season that has already brought two major titles and a long run of high-pressure matches. His willingness to return to the national team gives Germany a significant boost as it prepares for the quarter-final against Britain.

For Zverev, the Davis Cup offers a chance to pursue another long-standing goal with a group of teammates who have been part of Germany’s campaign in recent years. The country has reached the semi-finals in each of the last two editions, but the title has remained out of reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

His commitment also provides a useful counterpoint to the questions surrounding Becker. Zverev may be dismissive of a critic’s opinion, but his decision to play for Germany shows that the team’s ambitions still hold a place in his plans, even after a grueling season.