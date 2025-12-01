“I’m So Embarrassed”: Serena Williams Opens Up About a Moment Only Tennis Players Understand

Even champions have their off days. Just ask 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams. A high-profile Porter magazine shoot, flashes popping, everyone eager to catch a glimpse of perfection. However, Williams was nervous, not because of a fashion disaster or a technical issue, but due to a minor delay that felt unnatural in a way only a former professional tennis player would understand.

At first, the shoot wasn’t going too smoothly because Williams arrived a little late, looking tired after being sick all night. Dressed in a gray cashmere cardigan and sweatpants and holding a cup of ginger tea, she tried to gather her energy. Even though she felt awful, she still showed up, but that small delay still left her embarrassed, as she quickly apologized to the interviewer, Alice Casely‑Hayford.

It was perhaps Williams’ muscle memory kicking in, as late arrivals will get players disqualified from matches. Not to mention, discipline, as she says, is the “No. 1 thing” Williams has carried with her from tennis into her business ventures. So, even a small delay on the court or off it can feel strange:

“I’m just never late. I’m so embarrassed. I’m always [punctual] because I’m a tennis player. If we’re late, we’re disqualified,” she said, barely making eye contact with the Casely‑Hayford out of embarrassment.

Still, despite the embarrassment and exhaustion, her magic didn’t disappear. A few hours later, after hair and makeup worked their magic, the tired and embarrassed Serena transformed completely.

Serena Williams’ confidence and focus, the same qualities that made her a legend on the court, returned instantly. She even requested some Tina Turner music and stepped onto the set as if she was starting a big match.

In that moment, the earlier fumble vanished. That moment of intense embarrassment over a minor delay wasn’t an isolated incident, but rather a glimpse into the high standards Williams has placed on herself.

Serena Williams’ lifelong struggle with self-pressure

One habit Serena Williams has carried with her, both on and off the court, is perfectionism, always aiming for flawlessness, whether it is in tennis, motherhood, or life in general.

This standard, which she has imposed on herself, has been the foundation of her success, yet it has also caused stress, anxiety, and emotional fatigue even after retirement.

In moments of stress, Williams tends to turn the world off and resorts to prayer, personal boundaries, and instances of mental shutdown to cope. These are some of the strategies that enable her to cope with the pressure, but they also indicate how she takes every aspect of her life seriously.

In her tennis career, Williams knows that having “Serena” on her back means carrying a “massive target” from the tour, media, fans, and public expectations. She admitted that constant pressure and scrutiny are hard to fully handle, even decades into her career.

Serena Williams even once admitted that it was hard to hear her baby cry and deal with postpartum feelings. “No one talks about the low moments – the pressure you feel… I’ve broken down, I don’t know how many times.”

The perpetual self-imposed pressure, be it as an athlete or a mother, may result in emotional exhaustion, guilt, and stress.

Yet, despite the pressure, Williams has learned to protect her well-being. During the same cover shoot, she emphasized her mindset: “I put enough stress on myself.”

Even after retirement, people still have high expectations of her, but Serena Williams faces them with the same focus, strength, and determination that made her a legend.