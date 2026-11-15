“I’m Sorry I Can’t Play”: Jannik Sinner Makes Special Return to Turin as ATP Finals Get Underway

Turin has become a special place for Jannik Sinner, as the Italian has lifted the ATP Finals trophy inside the Inalpi Arena twice. Hence, the home crowd has grown accustomed to seeing him dominate the season-ending tournament. This year, however, the familiar sight of Sinner competing in front of his supporters has been replaced by a difficult recovery period. Yet he still made the trip to Turin, and his message to the fans carried both an apology and a promise.

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Sinner received a special ovation during Sunday’s ATP No. 1 Club celebration, held before Alexander Zverev faced Rafael Jodar in the opening match of the tournament. The 25-year-old was among 12 former and current World No. 1s honored at the Inalpi Arena. He also joined the celebrations at Friday’s gala dinner, where tennis legends from different generations gathered.

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Speaking to the crowd, Sinner admitted how difficult it was to miss the tournament. “I’m so sorry I can’t play. I’ll work hard to be there next year,” he said. He then encouraged Italian supporters to cheer for their home players, including Flavio Cobolli and the doubles team of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori. “This is a special tournament. Enjoy yourself and cheer on the Italians. I’ll do it from home,” he added.

The apology came from a player who has made Turin his territory over the past two seasons. Sinner won the 2024 and 2025 editions without dropping a set, and his absence this time is the result of a persistent right knee problem.

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Sinner’s last competitive appearance came in the Wimbledon final on July 12, when he defeated Alexander Zverev to defend his title and secure his fifth Grand Slam trophy. The knee issue became a concern during the period after his Wimbledon triumph. He subsequently withdrew from the North American hard-court swing, including the Cincinnati Open, and later confirmed that he would miss the US Open.

The exact incident that caused the injury has not been publicly established. However, the ATP confirmed that Sinner withdrew from the US Open because of a right knee problem. His team later described the issue as inflammation and recommended a course of treatment.

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On October 6, Sinner announced that his 2026 season was officially over. He explained that the decision came after discussions with his doctors and that protecting his long-term career had to take priority. The Italian also missed the Paris Masters, the ATP Finals, and Italy’s Davis Cup campaign.

There is, however, a potential return window. Speaking to the media in Milan on November 10, Sinner said his main objective was to be ready for the Australian Open in January 2027. He also expressed interest in playing a couple of tournaments before the Grand Slam to regain match sharpness. A late-December appearance at the rescheduled Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia is one possibility, although his participation remains dependent on his recovery and the event’s circumstances.

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Sinner made it clear that he does not want to rush the process. He explained that returning too early could create more serious problems and that he wants to continue playing for another 10 or 15 years. His priority is therefore to return at full fitness rather than meet an arbitrary deadline.

The Italian is not the only prominent player to have dealt with physical setbacks during the 2026 season. However, Sinner is the only player among the eight singles qualifiers missing this year’s ATP Finals because of injury. Carlos Alcaraz also experienced a stomach issue during his preparations in Turin but recovered and entered the competition.

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The Numbers Show Just How Much the ATP Finals Miss Jannik Sinner

Sinner’s absence is particularly significant when his 2026 achievements are considered. He finished his season with a 44-3 record and six titles, including victories at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome, and Wimbledon. He also became the youngest player in the Open Era to complete the Career Golden Masters.

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His dominance extended beyond individual tournaments. Sinner put together a 34-match winning streak at the Masters 1000 level and collected 37 consecutive sets during another remarkable stretch. He also defeated several of the players competing in Turin this week, including Zverev and Alcaraz.

His ATP Finals record makes the absence even more noticeable. Sinner has won 15 of his 17 matches at the tournament and remains unbeaten across his two championship campaigns in 2024 and 2025. His 2025 final victory over Alcaraz, 7-6(4), 7-5, was another reminder of how comfortable he has become on this court.

He had also qualified second in the 2026 Race to Turin with 7,950 points before his withdrawal. The tournament will now crown a new champion, but the Italian’s message to the home crowd offered a reminder that he has not given up on returning to the stage where he has enjoyed some of his greatest success.