“I’m Sorry”: Nick Kyrgios Issues Apology After Getting Suspended for Banned Substance, Steps Away from Social Media

News of another suspension has hit the tennis world, as former Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has been handed a suspension for testing positive for co****e (Benzoylecgonine) use. The Australian took full responsibility and did not challenge the drug test findings, penning an emotional note to his fans.

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“I wanted you to hear this from me first. I recently failed a drug test in Mallorca after testing positive for co****e. I made a huge mistake and I take full responsibility for it. I’m sorry to my fans, my family, my sponsors and everyone close to me. Above all, I’m sorry to the kids who follow me,” said Kyrgios on his Instagram story. “I know the example this sets and I’m deeply disappointed in myself….However, the good news is that this has given me a wake up call. For the next 28 days, I’ll be stepping away from social media and public life while I focus on getting myself right.”

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As per the regulations, sanctions for co****e use will vary from those used for performance-enhancing drugs. Kyrgios has received a provisional suspension, which might lead to a ban of lesser duration if he enrolls in a drug prevention program under the ITIA. However, the news, broken by Ben Rothenberg, claims that the Aussie was found using the substance during the tournament, which could mean a longer ban for Kyrgios, potentially lasting for years.

As of now, the Australian has made no appeals or challenges to the legal process, which will be crucial if Kyrgios has any chance of proving recreational use, meaning that he consumed the substance before the tournament began. This stipulation has been crucial in previous cases, as Dan Evans got a reduced sentence of one year when the Brit was found using the same substance in 2017. However, he did not challenge the findings and was able to prove recreational use rather than in-tournament use.

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Kyrgios’s last regular season on the Tour was in 2022, which turned out to be his best. The Australian reached the Wimbledon final and advanced to the quarterfinals at the US Open. However, since then, the Australian has been riddled with injuries, especially struggling with his knee and wrist, the latter of which needed a complete reconstruction surgery.

Kyrgios has played only ten matches in the last four seasons, playing only four this year. He last played in Mallorca, where he lost to Adam Walton in the first round. The Australian had gradually moved into other things over the last few years, such as launching his own podcast and even trying his luck with commentary at the Australian Open and Wimbledon. However, at the age of thirty-one, should the Australian face a multi-year ban following the investigation, his chances of making a comeback are slim.