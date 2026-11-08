“I’m Super Flattered”: Alex Eala Gets Real About Her Wellness Routine and Her Parents’ Influence

Alex Eala began 2026 ranked No. 53 and has since climbed to a career-high No. 15 in the live WTA rankings. But her growing popularity has brought attention to more than her tennis. Fans recently compared the 21-year-old Filipino star to a beauty queen, and she had a simple explanation for her appearance. Her parents deserve some credit, but Eala also shared the everyday habits that help her feel good.

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During her stay in Hong Kong, Eala was asked about the compliments she had received from fans. She first credited her parents, Rosemarie and Michael, for her looks before expressing her gratitude for the attention.

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“I have my parents to thank for my looks. But I’m super, super flattered that the fans said that,” Eala told reporters.

She then explained that her approach to wellness relies on three simple things:

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“A lot of sleep and prioritize health. Then, I feel like when you are happy, you naturally glow, so, I am happy right now,” she said.

Eala also discussed her diet after defeating Maria Sakkari in the Hong Kong Open semifinals. She does not completely avoid sweets, even though she remains conscious of what she eats.

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“If you compare my diet to a regular person’s diet, of course, it’s really much healthier. But it doesn’t mean I don’t love sweets. I feed my body well. Body and mind,” she explained.

Eala offered another look at her personal routine during a July 2026 interview with Tennis Channel. She explained that her busy schedule does not stop her from setting aside time for self-care.

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Her nighttime skincare routine includes products with retinol and niacinamide. She also uses eye cream and petroleum jelly. Since her back is often exposed during tennis matches, she applies lotion to that area as well.

One habit stands out from the rest. Eala likes to wear perfume before going to sleep.

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“I like to use perfume before I go to bed so I smell good and I feel good about myself,” she said.

Her self-care habits also include activities that have nothing to do with skincare. Eala recently developed an interest in reading and considers it a useful way to unwind.

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“I think you should start with something you’re interested in,” she said. “I’ve been reading books recently, and I think that’s also self-care.”

Her parents have also played a major role in shaping her outlook. In an interview with SBS Filipino, Eala spoke about the guidance she received from them throughout her upbringing.

“They play a huge role, my parents. Not just in my career but in my life, who I am. The amount of guidance they provided for me makes me the person I am today,” she said.

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Their influence has remained important as her profile has grown. Eala has often spoken about the support she receives from her family, and her parents were also present in Hong Kong during her run at the tournament.

Alex Eala’s Hong Kong Run Gives Her Another Chance to Add to a Career-Best Season

Eala’s comments about health and happiness came during a memorable week in Hong Kong. She defeated Maria Sakkari 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 in a rain-interrupted semifinal to reach the tournament’s championship match. The victory also gave her another opportunity to claim a WTA singles title.

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Eala had already enjoyed a major breakthrough in Washington, where she won her maiden WTA Tour singles title at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in August. Her results throughout the season helped her climb from No. 53 at the start of the year to No. 15 in the live rankings.

Her Hong Kong final against Claire Liu also carried a personal challenge. Liu had beaten Eala in their previous meeting at the Guangzhou Open in October 2025. Eala therefore had an opportunity to test how much her game had changed since that defeat.

The Filipino star also spoke about the responsibility she feels when she represents her country. The support from Filipino fans in Hong Kong made the tournament particularly meaningful, and she wanted to give them a performance they could celebrate.

Eala entered the final with a positive outlook on the lessons from her season. Her progress in 2026 has brought new career milestones, but her comments about wellness offer another look at the person behind the results.