In Pictures: Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Naomi Osaka Turn Heads With Glamorous Met Gala Look

Tennis and fashion have long moved in sync, from Serena Williams’s bold Puma look with multi-coloured braids and jewellery at the 1998 Lipton Championships in Florida to Venus Williams wearing Luar ahead of the 2025 US Open. Naomi Osaka’s exoskeletal statement at the 2026 AO pushed that fusion even further. Now, on-court flair moves beyond the baseline and takes centre stage at the Met Gala inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art, as these tennis stars elevate their presence by blending sport with high fashion.

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The dress code for the 2026 Met Gala was “Fashion is Art,” and the stars of the WTA Tour embraced it with striking intent. The annual event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, remains one of the biggest nights in global pop culture. It raises funds for the Costume Institute and consistently draws high-profile figures from across industries.

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This year’s gala was co-chaired by seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams. She was joined by fellow stars Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams, both of whom also brought distinct interpretations of the theme.

Speaking to Vogue on the morning of the event, Venus reflected on the significance of the moment. “Co-chairing the Met Gala has been such an incredible honor, and honestly, a moment I’m still trying to fully take in,” she said.

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For the evening, Venus wore a shimmering black Swarovski gown inspired by Robert Pruitt’s painting, “Venus Williams, Double Portrait” (2022). The look blended personal symbolism with artistic interpretation.

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Styled by Ronald Burton III, the outfit featured a sculpted bodice, a fit-and-flare silhouette, and a sweeping train. The design balanced elegance with structural detail, making it one of the standout looks of the night.

Venus explained the deeper meaning behind her ensemble, saying, “This is actually the Venus Rosewater Dish folded. The Wimbledon trophy. There’s a lot of symbolism. My mom is here. My dad is here. There’s symbolism from my culture in West Africa. The Watts Towers are here.”

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Venus’ gown, a curve-hugging custom crystal black creation by Swarovski with a pearl-filled neck plate, drew inspiration from both Wimbledon and a portrait commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery. The detailing reflected multiple layers of influence.

The neck plate represented the Venus Rosewater Dish, the Wimbledon champion’s trophy, folded in half. It also incorporated references to important people and places in her life.

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The night also held personal significance for Venus beyond fashion. While she first attended the Met Gala in 2008 and has been a regular in recent years, this marked her first red carpet appearance with her husband, actor, producer, and model Andrea Preti.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams made her own statement with a bold and luminous look. The 23-time Grand Slam champion wore head-to-toe silver, including an asymmetrical gown and shoes designed by Marc Jacobs.

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She completed the outfit with David Yurman jewellery, adding a refined finish to the ensemble. Her appearance reinforced her long-standing influence in both sport and style.

Naomi Osaka, on the other hand, expanded her collaboration with couturier Robert Wun. The partnership had already drawn attention earlier in the year with her jellyfish-inspired Nike outfit at the Australian Open.

At the Met Gala, Osaka unveiled a concept inspired by what she and Wun described as “the shedding of the skin and the human anatomy.” The design pushed creative boundaries while staying aligned with the theme.

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She wore a sculpted ivory coat adorned with red feathers and open seams revealing red crystals. The look was paired with a matching oversized wide-brimmed hat designed by Awon Golding.

Beneath the coat, Osaka revealed a fitted red crystallized gown. The dress featured thousands of Swarovski crystals in four shades of red, along with sheer gloves and pointed nails.

According to Vogue, the outfit required more than 3,200 hours of work and included 659,000 stitches. The level of detail underscored the craftsmanship behind the final presentation.

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Osaka expressed her reaction to the design, saying she was “blown away by the whole creation.” Her look stood out as one of the most intricate of the evening.

For both Serena and Venus, appearances at the Met Gala are no longer new experiences. The sisters had already walked the red carpet in 2025, further cementing their status as recurring figures at the event.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams attended the pre-Met Gala dinner in New York

Even before the Met Gala officially began, New York witnessed an early wave of glamour. Some of the most talked-about names from this year’s guest list gathered for an intimate pre-Met dinner hosted by Anna Wintour at her private residence.

Serena Williams made a striking entrance, bringing full drama to the evening in a bold red sequinned gown. Her look immediately commanded attention among the high-profile attendees.

The backless silhouette and sharp asymmetrical cut gave her outfit a strong modern edge. Layered diamond jewellery elevated the ensemble further, adding a refined and luxurious finish.

She completed the look with black heels, which grounded the styling and allowed the dress to remain the focal point. The balance between boldness and restraint defined her presence.

Venus Williams chose a different direction while maintaining equal impact. She wore a strapless black gown covered in rhinestone detailing that shimmered with every step.

The standout element in her outfit came through subtle red accents, which she echoed in her styling choices. Statement earrings and stacked bracelets added a playful yet glamorous dimension to the overall look.

As both sisters continue to elevate their fashion presence at events like the Met Gala, the connection between tennis and style is becoming more pronounced, extending well beyond the court.