Indian Wells’ Decision on Stan Wawrinka Sparks Massive Backlash

With the BNP Paribas Open set to begin next week, anticipation is already building in the California desert. Just days before the action begins, the tournament unveiled its main-draw and qualifying wild cards, giving fans an early look at who has secured a coveted spot in the 2026 edition. But when the list dropped, one notable name was missing.

Stan Wawrinka, the 40-year-old Swiss veteran playing the final season of his professional career, was not among the invitees, and fans were quick to notice. Social media lit up almost instantly, with many questioning why the tournament hadn’t recognized his farewell year with a wild card.

The debate only intensified because Gaël Monfils, who is also in his final season on tour, received a wild card. Both the Australian Open and the Abierto Mexicano Telcel held farewell ceremonies for Monfils, even though he never won either event.

For those who missed, on the men’s side, tournament director Tommy Haas handed out wild cards to a mix of experience and youth.

Alongside Gaël Monfils, the spotlight will also shine on rising prospects Rafael Jodar and Michael Zheng, two exciting young talents eager to make their mark on the big stage. Two more Americans – Martin Damm Jr. and Zachary Svajda – round out the men’s main-draw invitations.

The women’s side, on the other hand, features several well-known names. Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens is on the list, along with Venus Williams, Bianca Andreescu, Donna Vekic, and Jennifer Brady. Alycia Parks, Lilli Tagger, and Katie Volynets have also been awarded spots in the main draw, adding more depth to the field.

As for qualifying, the men’s wild cards went to Jagger Leach, Darwin Blanch, Trevor Svajda, Andrew Johnson, and Izyan Zizou Ahmad. On the women’s qualifying side, the California tournament selected Julieta Pareja, Emerson Jones, Mary Stoiana, Elvina Kalieva, Elizabeth Mandlik, and Akasha Urhobo to compete for a place in the main draw.

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka, currently ranked No. 99, has quietly put together a respectable start to the season, especially at 40 years old. He reached the third round of the Australian Open and picked up early round wins in Montpellier, Rotterdam, and Dubai. The three-time Grand Slam champion has already collected six victories in 2026, enough to push him back inside the top 100.

Fans Voice Disappointment After Stan Wawrinka’s Exclusion

The reaction online was swift. “Giving Monfils one but not giving one to a former finalist who lost to the second most prolific winner in the history of the tournament,” one fan wrote, clearly frustrated by the decision. Indian Wells extending an invitation to Monfils, a rare move for a non-American and a player who isn’t a former champion, only fueled further conversation around Wawrinka’s omission.

“Horrible choice,” another user posted, bluntly condemning the move. To them, it felt unfair to overlook a former finalist and three-time Grand Slam champion in what is his final season, especially when farewell moments carry emotional weight for players and fans alike.

One comment, however, went further and stirred controversy. “Stan Wawrinka, who won 3 slams, didn’t get a wildcard at Indian Wells in his last year on tour, but Monfils gets one. It reeks of DEI and racism to me.”

At the same time, not everyone was upset. Some fans were happy to see Gaël Monfils receive recognition in what is also his final year on tour. “He deserves the respect. He will be missed,” one supporter wrote, viewing the wild card of the French tennis player as a fitting tribute.

Another echoed that sentiment, adding, “Yep I’ll miss him terribly. One of my all-time favorite players!” Still, even amid the praise, thoughts kept circling back to Stan Wawrinka.

“And what about #Stanwawrinka?” another user asked. After all, he was neither given a proper farewell nor awarded a wild card entry into the BNP Paribas Open in what is set to be his final season, and for many fans, that’s the part that continues to sting.

It was only on Wednesday when Stan Wawrinka’s run in Dubai ended with a loss to Daniil Medvedev, closing out the final Middle Eastern swing of his career. Now, without a wild card into the BNP Paribas Open, the Swiss veteran faces a period of uncertainty. One possible path forward could be the Challenger circuit, with events scheduled for April 11-13, April 25-27, May 23-25, and June 6-8, 2026, as he looks to stay match-ready and maintain momentum.

At the same time, Wawrinka will be waiting to see whether an invitation arrives for the Miami Open, a decision that could shape the next steps in the final stretch of his professional career.