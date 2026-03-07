Indian Wells Match Hit by Odd Disruption as Organizers Run Out of Tennis Balls

Clara Tauson secured her place in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open after defeating Yulia Putintseva on Friday night. Yet the victory carried an unexpected twist. A bizarre ball incident forced a lengthy halt, adding to growing fan frustration at the Indian Wells Open this year.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The flow of the contest suffered a bizarre interruption in the first set. At 4-3 in Tauson’s favor, play suddenly stopped. The reason was unexpected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials realized that there were no new balls available for the next change. As a result, the match was forced into a lengthy delay. The players had to wait nearly 15 minutes before play could resume.

Once the new balls finally arrived, the match continued. The first set soon headed into a tense tiebreak. Tauson started strongly and quickly took control.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, strange interruptions at the Indian Wells Open are not new. One of the most famous examples came in 2024 during the quarterfinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev.

ADVERTISEMENT

That match was halted less than three games after it started. A swarm of bees invaded Stadium 1 Court and forced a suspension. A beekeeper, the President of Killer Bee Live Removal, had to step in, causing a delay of one hour and 48 minutes.

Iga Swiatek reacted to the moment during her press conference. “I’m glad I’m not there anymore,” she said. “That’s crazy. There was nothing like 30 minutes ago. I would run away!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather disruptions have also played a role in past tournaments. In 2025, a fourth-round match between Arthur Fils and Marcos Giron was suspended twice on Stadium 1. The players first left the court at 4:05 p.m. local time with the score tied at 1-1.

They returned shortly after 7 p.m., hoping to finish the match. However, play stopped again after about an hour. At that moment, Fils was leading 6-2, 1-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even in 2026, unusual interruptions continue to appear at the tournament. A separate bizarre delay also occurred during a match involving Venus Williams. Incidents like these keep adding unexpected twists to the drama of Indian Wells.

ADVERTISEMENT

Venus Williams vents frustration on court over water issue

Venus Williams arrived in the California desert with excitement for her return to the BNP Paribas Open. She had missed a wild-card opportunity the previous year. This time, the American icon was eager to compete again.

Her opponent was Diane Parry, a 23-year-old ranked No. 111 in the world. The match took place on Stadium 1. Both players fought hard in a competitive contest.

Williams managed to push the match into a third set. However, Parry eventually took control late in the contest. The young French player secured the victory despite Williams’ fightback.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the match also featured an unusual moment early in the first set. Williams asked for a bottle of cold water. The request, however, was not immediately fulfilled.

Even after Williams forced the match into a deciding set, the issue remained unresolved. That delay clearly frustrated the seven-time Grand Slam champion. She finally spoke out during the match.

“If I can’t get the water, I’m calling the referee. It doesn’t take two sets to get cold water, and it’s extremely unfair. It’s not OK, it’s not OK, get the water!” Williams said on the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident drew attention to organizational issues at the tournament. With other strange delays also happening this year, questions have emerged about event management in the California desert.