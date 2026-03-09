Indian Wells Match Stopped as Fan Escorted Out While Medics Rush to Stands

Extreme weather has already stirred chaos on tour, especially after the US Open last year, where Holger Rune once asked an official, “Do you want a player to die on court?” Now, barely three months into the new season, the same heat menace resurfaces. At the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, soaring temperatures have ignited fresh controversy, with fans themselves becoming victims of the brutal conditions.

Clara Tauson’s third-round match at the BNP Paribas Open was briefly stopped on Sunday. The No. 17 seed had started strongly against Australian qualifier Talia Gibson. Tauson held an early break and led 3-1. Gibson was preparing to serve when play suddenly stopped.

Both players were asked to wait while officials addressed the situation. Medics rushed into the stands on Stadium 4. A spectator was struggling under the intense heat.

The conditions in the California desert were extremely demanding. Temperatures were expected to reach around 86°F on Sunday. Officials also warned that the UV level was marked as “very high.”

Imago INDIAN WELLS, CA – MARCH 12, 2014: Early Round Crowd on Center Court at the BNP PARIBAS Open, A wide angle view of the crowd on center court at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California

During the delay, Tauson stayed calm on her bench. She quietly waited for the match to resume. Gibson used the break to speak with members of her team. Meanwhile, medical staff helped the affected spectator. The fan was eventually escorted out of the stands. Officials waited until the situation was fully under control.

Once the spectator began leaving, the umpire updated the crowd. A commentator then reassured everyone watching the match. “We are going to be able to resume here. The person involved in that medical emergency seems to be okay. Which is good news, of course,” the commentator said.

The spectator slowly walked down the stairs and exited the court area. Tauson and Gibson returned to the baseline shortly after. The umpire then addressed the crowd again.

He explained that the person had “luckily” been able to leave safely. “We are able to resume,” he added. The match then continued under the same difficult heat.

Gibson stayed focused despite the interruption. She quickly held serve to reduce the deficit against Tauson. The delay did not appear to affect her rhythm.

The extreme heat had also troubled players a day earlier. Five-time champion Novak Djokovic faced a similar challenge at Indian Wells. He experienced discomfort during a match against Kamil Majchrzak.

At 1-1 in the third set, Djokovic slowly walked toward the back of the court. Away from the spotlight, he quietly vomited before returning. The moment was captured on video and quickly spread among fans in the stadium and online.

The incident again highlighted the harsh desert conditions. Heat-related problems continue to raise concerns at Indian Wells. Many believe the extreme weather is increasingly affecting both spectators and playing conditions.

Casper Ruud’s second-round clash halted due to extreme heat conditions

Yesterday, Casper Ruud’s second-round match against Alexander Shevchenko was suddenly interrupted shortly after it began. The disruption occurred because a spectator in the stands began feeling unwell. Fans nearby noticed the situation and started calling for help.

At that moment, the match had barely started. Ruud was serving at 2-0, 40-15 in the opening stages of the contest. Suddenly, shouts from the crowd drew the attention of officials on court.

Chair umpire Josh Brace reacted immediately. He instructed both players to stop the match and sit down. The game paused as everyone waited for help to arrive. Tournament officials quickly began coordinating emergency assistance. Communication could be heard over walkie-talkies.

Meanwhile, a court attendant rushed toward the distressed spectator. The staff member carried a bag of ice and a bottle of water. These were given to help the fan while medical teams were on the way.

The umpire soon addressed the crowd to explain the situation. After several minutes, first-aid responders finally reached the stands. The crowd applauded as the medical team helped the fan and stabilized the situation. With the emergency under control, the match was able to continue.

As temperatures rise now, many believe tournament officials must take stronger precautions to protect fans and players in such extreme weather.