Indian Wells Participation in Doubt as Tennis Stars Reject Alternative Way Out of Dubai

Renewed unrest has flared across the Middle East as escalating tensions between Israel and Iran ripple through the region. The turbulence crept close to Dubai, even as the city smoothly staged the Dubai Duty Free Championships, but shifting security dynamics have since complicated travel plans. With air routes disrupted and uncertainty mounting, several players remain grounded, refusing alternative exits as their Indian Wells campaigns hang precariously in the balance.

As per Marca, the ATP informed players stranded in Dubai this afternoon about the different options to leave the emirate. Two options are by road. One is a six-hour drive to Oman, which has closed its airport. The other is a 10-hour journey to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, with risks linked to long travel and heavy border queues. Riyadh airport is operating relatively normally.

After weighing the pros and cons, the players have chosen not to move for now. They are staying at their current residence. They are also aware that their chances of playing at Indian Wells are fading.

The option recommended by the ATP’s head of security is to remain inside the hotel in Dubai. The hotel has been turned into a bunker. Extra beds have been placed on the floor. One room has been kept free in case Iran’s attack escalates in intensity.

Iran has raised the red flag. This signals that it can launch missiles anywhere on the planet at any time. The situation has added to the tension among those inside the hotel.

The highest racket body has calculated that 41 people are currently trapped in Dubai. These include players, supervisors, referees, security staff, and journalists. All were accredited for the tournament.

All tennis players are guaranteed reservations for flights departing on Tuesday, March 3. However, uncertainty remains about whether those flights will operate as planned.

The men’s circuit called an emergency meeting yesterday at six in the evening. Officials discussed possible solutions for the professionals. They are also exploring alternative plans.

The Indian Wells Masters 1000 begins next Wednesday. The draws will be made two days earlier. Time is running short for those hoping to compete.

Players who reached the final rounds of the Dubai Duty Free Championships are seeded for the Sunshine Double. Their opening matches are scheduled for March 6 or 7. This gives them a small window.

Local authorities remain hopeful that the airspace will reopen on Monday afternoon. They want a gradual departure of tourists to begin. This depends on stopping the fall of drones and missiles in the United Arab Emirates.

Many morning flights scheduled for that day have already been cancelled. As the players remain stuck, they have recently updated their situation from Dubai.

Daniil Medvedev shares update on Dubai travel uncertainty crisis

Daniil Medvedev was officially crowned champion of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday. His final opponent, Tallon Griekspoor, withdrew due to injury. Medvedev lifted the trophy without playing the final match.

Despite the title, Medvedev could not leave the country. Unrest in the region disrupted air travel. The airspace over Dubai was closed.

In a recent video, Daniil Medvedev said, “It’s an unusual situation, of course, but the only thing is that the airspace is closed, no one knows when we will be able to fly out, it is not clear whether it will be for a long time or not. Therefore, we are just waiting, let’s say, for the next few hours and days, that is, they are gradually postponing the closure of the airport.”

He is now waiting for further updates. Like others, he remains inside his hotel. Travel plans remain uncertain.

Medvedev is scheduled to play singles at Indian Wells. He is also set to compete in doubles with Learner Tien. In addition, he plans to take part in the March 3 mixed doubles exhibition.

For that event, he is partnered with Mirra Andreeva. The exhibition is known as the Eisenhower Cup. However, his participation now appears uncertain.

Even yesterday, Holger Rune’s mother, Aneke Rune, spoke about the situation. “It’s a bit wild. There have been four missile attacks over us today. They have all been intercepted. Most of it sounds like b*mbs or thunder… We could see the white stripes in the sky and the subsequent detonation, which turned into a cloud on the otherwise beautiful blue sky,” she said.

The situation in the Middle East continues to intensify. Uncertainty now surrounds the players’ participation at Indian Wells. Much will depend on how quickly conditions improve.