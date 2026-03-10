Indian Wells Sparks Concern After Daniil Medvedev Matches Taylor Fritz’s Empty-Stadium Scene

The WTA and ATP 1000 spectacle, the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, is in full swing with blockbuster matchups, yet this year the tournament arrives with controversial changes that have unsettled fans. New arrangements at Stadium 2 left matches featuring Daniil Medvedev and local hero Taylor Fritz playing out before strikingly sparse crowds. The optics have sparked sharp criticism, with the tennis world openly questioning the tournament organizers.

Renowned tennis journalist José Morgado recently highlighted a growing concern surrounding the BNP Paribas Open. In a recent X post, Morgado criticized the situation during one of the night sessions.

He wrote, “They should fix this night session ticketing situation on Stadium two, because it looks pathetic to have a Medvedev-Baez match empty at 9.30 pm. It’s not even that late.”

The match he referenced featured Daniil Medvedev against Sebastian Baez. Despite the high-profile matchup, large sections of seats remained empty during the evening contest.

The Indian Wells venue is massive. The complex includes 29 hard courts, and nine of them are used for official matches during the tournament. In previous years, a grounds pass allowed fans to enter almost every court. The only exception was Stadium 1, which serves as the tournament’s main show court.

However, the 2026 edition introduced a major change. Organizers extended the restriction to Stadium 2, which is the venue’s second-largest stadium court. This change has affected fan access significantly. For the first time, a grounds pass no longer grants entry to Stadium 2 during the event.

A clear example occurred on Saturday, March 7. American star Taylor Fritz, a former Indian Wells champion and the current American No. 1, began his campaign against Jacob Fearnley on Court 2. Even though the match turned into an engaging three-set battle, many seats remained empty throughout the contest.

Many fans believe the policy discourages casual spectators. These fans usually rely on grounds passes and are less likely to purchase additional tickets because of the extra cost.

The official tournament website also explained the new policy. It stated, “All tickets for Stadium 2 will be fully reserved for the 2026 BNP Paribas Open. A reserved seat is required for entry; there will no longer be any General Admission seating in Stadium 2. Please note: Stadium 1 tickets and Grounds Passes will not provide access to Stadium 2.”

Another section of the website provides additional clarification. It says, “With a Stadium 2 ticket, you may enter the venue starting one hour before play begins. Your ticket includes access to your reserved seat for all Stadium 2 matches, as well as the non-reserved seating in Stadiums 3-9.”

This situation has fueled debate across the tennis community. Some fans argue that the change hurts the atmosphere at important matches.

And perhaps, the criticism towards the tournament is not entirely new. Over the years, the BNP Paribas Open has occasionally faced backlash from fans over ticketing policies and access issues.

Indian Wells organizers questioned by fans over controversial refund policy issue

Two years ago, several highly anticipated matches at the BNP Paribas Open in 2024 were disrupted. Fans were especially disappointed when major players withdrew unexpectedly from the tournament schedule.

One of the biggest moments came when Spanish legend Rafael Nadal pulled out of the tournament at the last minute. His sudden withdrawal shocked fans who had purchased tickets hoping to watch him compete.

However, many supporters felt the organizers did not take enough steps to address the situation.

After Nadal’s withdrawal, tournament officials released a statement. They announced, “Patrons who have purchased individual evening session tickets to Stadium 1 for Thursday, March 7 — directly from the BNP Paribas Open — may contact the box office regarding a refund”.

Unfortunately, the policy did not apply to everyone. Fans who purchased their tickets from third-party sellers were unlikely to receive any refund.

This angered many spectators who had paid large amounts of money specifically to watch Nadal play. Some supporters openly criticized the tournament’s policies and questioned the organizers’ decisions.

One frustrated fan wrote online, “Gross. The bank sponsored tournament can’t afford to refund tickets for matches not played? Levels of greed.”

Ticketing issues also appeared during last year’s tournament. On March 13, American players Madison Keys and Ben Shelton played on Stadium 2, but more than half of the seats were empty.

Investigations later revealed a change in ticket access rules. Earlier in the week, Stadium 1 ticket holders could enter Stadium 2’s general seating, but that access was removed once the quarterfinal stage began.

The organizers required Stadium 1 ticket holders to buy separate tickets for Stadium 2 matches.

Now, with empty stands appearing again this year, the tournament’s ticketing rules have once again become a topic of debate among tennis fans.