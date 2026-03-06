Indian Wells Umpire Stops Match to Slam Disruptive VIP Box Hecklers

The second day of the 2026 Indian Wells Masters delivered an unusual moment on Stadium 1 when chair umpire Fergus Murphy halted play to call out a group of noisy spectators sitting in a corporate hospitality box. The interruption occurred during the first-round clash between Grigor Dimitrov and France’s Terence Atmane, drawing attention from both players and the crowd.

The disturbance happened with Atmane preparing to serve at 1-1, 40-40 in the opening set. Conversations from the nearby VIP box became so loud that they echoed across the court, prompting Murphy to step in. “Thanks, ladies and gentlemen in the corporate box that I’m pointing at,” the umpire said while gesturing toward the group responsible for the noise.

When the chatter continued, the Indian Wells umpire, Murphy, attempted to get assistance from people sitting nearby. “Anybody near there, if you can ask them to keep their voices down, please. Can somebody just, can you go across and just ask them to…? Voices, please, in the corporate box,” he added.

The crowd quickly joined in, whistling and shouting “quiet” as Atmane waved both arms in an attempt to catch the group’s attention. However, the spectators appeared unaware they were causing the disruption, and hilariously, they even waved back at the Frenchman, thinking he was greeting them. “She waved back,” Atmane joked after the moment finally settled.

Imago Image Credits: Terence Atmane/IG

Once play resumed, the match continued to deliver plenty of drama. Dimitrov managed to edge the opening set 6-4 after breaking Atmane in the seventh game. The French world No. 52 fought back strongly in the second set, claiming it 7-5 to force a decider.

However, Dimitrov regained control in the third set and closed out the contest, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, to move into the next round. The victory sets up a challenging clash for the Bulgarian veteran, who will now face world No. 1, Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz enters the Indian Wells Masters in strong form, holding a perfect 12-0 record this season after winning both the Australian Open and the ATP 500 event in Doha. The Spaniard received a first-round bye as the top seed and will be eager to continue his momentum in the desert.

Dimitrov, meanwhile, knows the test awaiting him will be significant. The two players share a competitive history, with Alcaraz leading their head-to-head 4-2, including a victory over Dimitrov at Indian Wells last year. What did the Bulgarian star say after securing a winning start at Indian Wells?

Grigor Dimitrov sheds light on how tough it was to get through this first-round battle at Indian Wells

The second day of action at the Indian Wells Masters brought plenty of drama, with tough conditions playing a major role in several matches. While Venus Williams suffered a first-round exit against Diane Parry, Grigor Dimitrov managed to grind out a hard-fought win over Terence Atmane in a challenging three-set encounter.

Reflecting on the match afterward, Dimitrov didn’t hold back while describing the conditions on court. “Horrendous day to play tennis. It looks very nice and beautiful with all the people, but the weather made it miserable out there, not going to lie. It was difficult on both sides,” the Bulgarian said.

The match itself proved to be a rollercoaster. Dimitrov edged the opening set 6-4, but Atmane fought back to claim the second set 7-5 and push the contest into a decider. Despite the setback, the former world No. 3 regained his composure in the final set.

After the match, Dimitrov admitted that maintaining consistency in such circumstances was far from easy but praised himself for staying mentally strong when it mattered most. “I think I started the match really well, but it was just difficult to maintain a solid level,” he said. “I knew that I would get a few chances at some point, so I was just holding onto those moments. It could have gone either way, but I was able to stay very strong in the most important moments.”

The victory also carried a measure of redemption for the Bulgarian. Just eight days earlier, Atmane had defeated him in Acapulco, making Dimitrov’s comeback win in Indian Wells even more satisfying.

Elsewhere on Stadium 1, Venus Williams faced similar struggles with the unpredictable conditions during her match against Diane Parry. The 45-year-old legend described the environment at Indian Wells as nearly impossible to manage while trying to adapt her game mid-match.

“Well, I think today is not the kind of day that you want to assess. The conditions are impossible,” Williams said. “You can’t trust anything that you do out there. So you should get out there and play in that wind, and you’ll tell me too if you can create some magic or if you can be perfect or not.”

Williams’ match also featured a brief controversy when she expressed frustration about not receiving cold water during the contest. After forcing a deciding set by winning the second-set tiebreak, the seven-time Grand Slam champion openly called out the delay, saying, “If I can’t get the water, I’m calling the referee. It doesn’t take two sets to get cold water, and it’s extremely unfair. It’s not OK, it’s not OK, get the water!”

There have already been quite a few hot topics of discussion at Indian Wells. For now, Williams will have to shift her focus to doubles. But for Dimitrov, it’ll be a mammoth task to take down the world number one in the next duel. Can he do it?