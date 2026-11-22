2026 has arguably been Carlos Alcaraz‘s worst season when it comes to injuries. He missed several important tournaments, including the French Open and Wimbledon, due to a wrist injury that took over four months to heal. This was the longest injury layoff of the Spaniard’s career. While Alcaraz went on to achieve massive success after returning to action in September, fitness issues crept up again at the ATP Finals. With him not being at his physical best, prominent tennis coach Rick Macci feels that skipping the Davis Cup would be a wise choice.

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“Alcaraz should unplug from Davis Cup and rest,” he wrote on X. “It is what it is and his violent turbo combat act is always on display needs even more rest so he can be at his best during play. Injuries are going to be front and center on the ATP TOUR again next year hopefully the schedule will be more friendly so players are more healthy and have that extra gear.”

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Alcaraz has been selected in Spain’s lineup for the upcoming Davis Cup fixtures in Bologna. They will be up against Austria in the quarterfinals, and this could be the first time since 2024 that the World No. 3 will play in the tournament. While Alcaraz had earlier stated that winning the Davis Cup for Spain was one of his priorities, his participation in the tournament doesn’t appear to be confirmed anymore.

It is unclear what type of fitness issues he is facing at the ATP Finals. Alcaraz has decided not to disclose anything regarding his condition so that his opponents do not know where to target him. But it is clear that the 23-year-old’s physical condition is not where he would want it to be.

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The concerns first emerged following his 6-2, 6-4 victory against Daniil Medvedev in his second match at the ATP Finals. Alcaraz had an MRI scan after the match and even decided to cancel a practice session. He then decided to postpone his pre-match warm-up ahead of the clash against Flavio Cobolli. Once he did come to the court, Alcaraz had a compression sleeve on his right arm, heavy taping on his left leg, and a stabilizer on his right knee.

However, Alcaraz has pretty much looked unstoppable at the ATP Finals despite the fitness problems. He didn’t drop a set in the group stage, racking up dominant wins over Frances Tiafoe, Medvedev, and Cobolli. Although Ben Shelton provided him with a tough challenge in the semifinals and took the opening set, Alcaraz came back from behind to stun the American.

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Zuma November 18, 2026, Turin, Piedmont, Italy: CARLOS ALCARAZ of Spain reacts during his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the Men s Singles round robin of the Nitto ATP, Tennis Herren Tennis Finals 2026 in Turin, Italy. Carlos Alcaraz won in 2 straight sets 6-2, 6-4. Turin Italy – ZUMAc179 20261118_zep_c179_049 Copyright: xMickaelxChavetx

Shelton was the better player in the first set and managed to take the lead of the match. Though he is known to be a strong server, Alcaraz gained the all-important break in the second set and levelled the match. There was nothing to separate the two in the third set, and the clash was decided through a tiebreak.

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Though Shelton managed to take Alcaraz to the limit, his resilience eventually faded as the latter commandingly clinched the tiebreak 7-1. The hard-fought 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 triumph saw Alcaraz book his spot in the final of the year-end tournament for the second consecutive year. While the Spaniard came up short against Jannik Sinner last year, he will be looking to turn things around this time.

Carlos Alcaraz will take on Alexander Zverev in the final of the ATP Finals

In what will be their second meeting of the season, Alcaraz will be locking horns against Alexander Zverev in the final of the year-end event. The two had last met in the semifinals of the Australian Open, where Alcaraz had triumphed 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5.

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He also holds the edge when it comes to the H2H record and currently leads 7-6. Alcaraz has dominated the matchup in recent years, triumphing in four of his last five meetings against Zverev. Interestingly, the German’s last victory in the matchup came at the ATP Finals two years ago.

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Both players are currently the most in-form players on the ATP circuit, and it is very fitting that they will battle it out in the final tournament of the season. While Alcaraz is on a 13-match winning streak, Zverev is coming off his most successful year on the Tour, where he lifted both the French Open and US Open titles.

Additionally, the World No. 1 is yet to drop a set in the year-end tournament. He has reached the final after racking up wins over players like Shelton and Medvedev. Only time will tell who clinches the title at the ATP Finals, but fans can expect it to be a cracker of a contest.