After his physical condition was severely affected by a knee injury for months, Jannik Sinner made the daunting choice of undergoing surgery. The setback resulted in him not making a competitive appearance since the Wimbledon final in July, and he was desperate to recover. But the surgery does come with a price, as Sinner is now expected to undergo an extended and intensive rehabilitation period. According to an established injury analyst, the upcoming months can turn out to be very tough for the Italian.

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Stephen Smith, founder and CEO of Kitman Labs, a company specializing in sports science and injury data analysis, believes that Sinner’s recovery phase will be quite challenging. He pointed out that the World No. 2 has lost a lot of weight in recent months, and this can be further accentuated by the surgery. According to Smith, weight loss can slow down his recovery and can expose the joint to new risks.

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“Ileotibial band syndrome is a classic overload disorder,” he said, speaking to Tennis365. “It concerns the tendon that runs along the outer part of the thigh until it inserts into the upper part of the knee. Although it does not involve the same recovery times as a cruciate ligament or Achilles tendon injury, it remains an extremely irritable condition that requires a lot of rest before it can respond adequately to therapies.”

Muscle retention will be a very important part of Sinner’s recovery. He and his team will have to be patient and cautious throughout the grueling journey ahead of them. Smith believes that the World No. 2’s team needs to be extra cautious about some particular areas of the body.

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“When managing a problem like this, it is essential to rely on strong and responsive muscles in the quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, calves, as well as a well-structured core and lumbar area to stabilize the body,” he added.

Zuma April 26, 2026, Madrid, Madrid, Spain: Jannik Sinner of Italy plays against Elmer Moller of Denmark during the Mutua Madrid Open 2026, ATP, Tennis Herren Masters 1000 and WTA, Tennis Damen 1000, at La Caja Magica on April 26, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Spain – ZUMAa181 20260426_zaa_a181_317 Copyright: xOscarxJ.xBarrosox

Sinner will have to regain his lost muscle mass in order to be able to compete on the Tour again. He is said to have chosen the least invasive of the options available to him for the surgery, which has an estimated 75-90 per cent chance of success. Despite this, the surgery has pushed the 25-year-old’s return even further and he is now expected to not compete for the next three months.

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This will be a major blow for Sinner as the injury has already led to him losing his No. 1 spot on the rankings. He could have also won multiple titles if it wasn’t for the setback. If the Italian remains out of action for the coming months, then not only will he lose further ground to Alexander Zverev at the top but may also fall further down the rankings, with both Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton being close to his points tally.

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While Sinner currently stands second with 7,950 points, Alcaraz is right behind him at 7,600 points. Shelton is also not that far behind with 5,570 points. If Sinner does remain out for the next three months, then he will miss several important events, including his second consecutive Grand Slam.

Jannik Sinner is expected to miss the Australian Open

The rehab procedure may see Sinner miss the entire Australian swing. Reports also state that he may not be able to make a full recovery until the clay swing begins in April. This will result in him losing a massive number of points.

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Sinner reached the semifinals of the Australian Open this season and then clinched titles at the Sunshine Double. The Italian is at risk of losing 2,800 points if he ends up missing the three events in 2027. Sinner will be gutted if he gets ruled out of the Australian Open in particular, as it is a Grand Slam where he has had a great record in recent times.

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Notably, Sinner won the coveted title in both the 2024 and 2025 editions before reaching the latter stages again in 2026. He was outdone by a resilient Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, who racked up a hard-fought 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.

With so many points on the line, Sinner will try his best to return before the hard-court season ends. That being said, he is in a very tough spot at the moment and will have to hope that his recovery goes smoothly, which may help him regain full fitness before the clay swing.