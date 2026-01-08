Inquiry Launched After Croatian Fans Stopped Over T-Shirts at ASB Classic

The late afternoon sun was just settling over Auckland’s Stanley Street stadium when Joseph Erceg and his friend Nevin Simic arrived, excited and draped in red and white checkers. They were there to cheer on Croatian star Donna Vekic in her opening match at the ASB Classic. Instead, before they could even hand over their tickets, their day took a completely unexpected turn. What began as a simple afternoon of tennis spiraled into a national talking point – one that has now prompted the Minister of Sport and Recreation, Mark Mitchell, to demand answers.

As Erceg and Simic approached the entrance, tickets ready, they were suddenly stopped. A security guard informed them that their Croatian soccer jerseys were “not allowed.” Confused and caught off guard, the pair pressed for clarification. According to Erceg, security staff claimed the ban stemmed from a new WTA policy tied to “recent global events.” Perhaps referencing the Bondi Beach massacre and also the Russia-Ukraine conflict. When Erceg asked whether they could buy alternative shirts inside the venue, the guard reportedly shrugged and told them to “go to Kmart.” The story soon gained traction, and the reaction was swift.

A spokesperson for Minister Mark Mitchell confirmed he is “seeking advice from Sport NZ” and expects a full explanation once all details are gathered. While the spokesperson noted it was formally a WTA matter, Mitchell’s involvement underscores how seriously the situation is being taken.

Interestingly, even last year, an American fan had a similar experience at the ASB Classic. The fan held American-New Zealand dual citizenship. According to that fan, they were asked to remove their jacket, which had an American flag on the back of it, before entering the stadium. Yet, once inside, they noticed a man in the corporate section proudly wearing a hat vibrant with stars and stripes without any issue.

On the same night Erceg’s story broke, Filipino fans flocked to support rising teen Alexandra Eala. In fact, many wore national colors and displayed flags; some even reported their own flags being seized at the gates. Yet inside the venue, others held flags freely. The inconsistency only deepened the confusion and frustration. But what did the ASB Classic organizers have to say on this?

ASB Classic tournament organizers release a statement about this “isolated incident”

Joseph Erceg has attended the ASB Classic for years. The sound of bouncing balls, clapping crowds, and the thrill of watching world-class tennis unfold in his own city. It’s an annual highlight. But this year, that excitement dampened a bit due to this incident. Speaking to the Herald, Erceg didn’t hide how upsetting the experience was.

“These were ordinary passionate fans, simply wanting to celebrate their countries through sport, and were treated like criminals.” He pointed out that there had been no notice – online or otherwise – about any policy banning sporting jerseys. Erceg says he even checked with multiple security guards, and they all supported the same claim. At one point, he and Simic even had to call friends and warn them to go home and change before arriving.

For a man who has worn the same Croatian shirt to the tournament in previous years without issue, the sudden shift felt personal. “It’s just left a sour taste in our mouths about the whole Croatian community.”

Reacting to this incident, the organizers of the ASB Classic insisted that no fans would be turned away for wearing national colors. “As per tour rules, flags are prohibited from the stadium to ensure the comfort of all guests, and does not apply to clothing, including T-shirts or other apparel. In an isolated incident on Tuesday, this policy was misinterpreted by a security guard. This was addressed, and the correct interpretation has been clearly reinforced across the security team.” Speaking more about the ASB Classic’s inclusive approach, the spokesperson said:

“No patrons would be prevented from entering the venue on the basis of what they are wearing, unless it is inappropriate or offensive. This week has seen many supportive fans attending matches wearing a wide range of national attire.”

But amid the confusion and disappointment, one organization stepped up. Auckland FC, sitting at the top of the A-League table, reached out after reading the initial report. They offered Erceg and Simic complimentary Black Knight Lounge tickets for their January 24 home match against the Central Coast Mariners – turning an embarrassing moment into a small celebration of fandom. Share your thoughts on this controversial incident at the 2026 ASB Classic.