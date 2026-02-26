Inside the Motivation Fueling Stan Wawrinka’s Late-Career Push

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MARCH 02: Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland walks out to play in his match against Karen Khachanov of Russia during Day 2 of the 48th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament at Ahoy on March 02, 2021 in Rotterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

When Stan Wawrinka announced his retirement in December 2025, it felt like the end of an era. Many fans weren’t ready to see him put the racket down, and truthfully, it seemed he wasn’t entirely ready either. In the same breath as his emotional farewell, Wawrinka spoke about giving it “One Last Push” in 2026, a final chapter before closing the book for good.

And when people wondered what still fuels him at 40, his answer wasn’t complicated. It came from the heart.

Yesterday, in the Round of 16 at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Wawrinka’s run was halted by Daniil Medvedev, who secured a 6-2, 6-3 win to book a quarterfinal clash with Jenson Brooksby on center court. Wawrinka, who lifted the Dubai trophy back in 2016 after defeating Marcos Baghdatis in the final, took a moment to acknowledge the event that has meant so much to him. “First of all I would like to thank the tournament… for all the years, all the people who are working for the tournament, for this amazing tournament,” he said.

“The reason why I kept playing for so long it was because of those emotions that I received on court,” Wawrinka said when asked about the real reason why he kept playing Tennis for so long.

Reuters Tennis – Australian Open – Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 10, 2021 Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in action during his second round match against Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics. Crowd capacity for this years event has been capped at 30,000 following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

“And I think, at 41, it’s time to play for one last year. But I’m enjoying that a lot and hopefully I will see some of you during the year, so thank you very much for your support,” Stan Wawrinka added. And the appreciation in his voice matched the energy coming from the stands. Fans have continued to show up for him, and why would they not?

Wawrinka’s rise came during an era ruled by the sport’s towering figures — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic. Yet somehow, he carved out his own space in history. Over time, his journey became something fans deeply connected with. A gold medalist in doubles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Wawrinka proved again and again that even while sharing the stage with legends, he could step into the spotlight on his own terms.

The last few years, though, have been anything but easy. Injuries hit hard. There were surgeries, long rehab stretches, and the inevitable slide in rankings, with him currently sitting at No. 99 in the world.

In 2025 alone, he played 17 singles matches on the ATP Tour and went 4-13. You could sense that something was building around the Swiss veteran heading into this season. And now, as he competes in what will be his final year after 24 years as a professional, the one thing that remains unchanged is his genuine love for the sport.

Stan Wawrinka salutes his rivals as final season unfolds

In his post-match press conference, Stan Wawrinka spoke warmly about the Dubai Tennis Championships, a tournament that has meant a lot to him over the years. This week, he began his run with a solid 7-5, 6-3 win over Benjamin Hassan, before falling to Daniil Medvedev. Even in defeat, though, Wawrinka focused less on the result and more on what the event represents to him.

“Yeah, it’s always been special,” he said. “My first few years on tour I came here. When I arrive on tour, was always a tournament that you look for. So many great players, so many amazing champions play here. One of the biggest on the ATP Tour.” And it’s true.

Reuters Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka celebrates winning his second round match against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Over more than two decades, the former World No. 3 has built a career filled with memorable moments. Known as “Stan the Man,” he may not have always had the upper hand against the Big Three, but he delivered when it counted most.

Looking back, one memory in Dubai still stands out…

“I had the opportunity to win it in ’16. Receive the opportunity with the wild card from the tournament to play. So for me, was amazing to have this chance to play here today,” he explained. That 2016 title remains a special chapter in his journey, especially considering he entered the draw with a wild card.

As for this year’s loss, Wawrinka was gracious. “Was not the best finish, but Danny [Medvedev] is a tough and great player. He’s a great friend, too,” Medvedev said about his opponent, who ended his Dubai Tennis Championships run.

The 2026 appearance marked Wawrinka’s first time back in Dubai since 2017, when he exited in the opening round against Damir Dzumhur. This time, even though the ending wasn’t storybook, the appreciation and respect on both sides were clear.

Stan Wawrinka reveals the real reason he still plays

Back in January, fan favorite Stan Wawrinka saw his fairytale run at the Australian Open come to an emotional close. He battled hard in the third round but ultimately fell to Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7/5), 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at John Cain Arena. With this match marking his final Australian Open appearance, he prepared to say goodbye to Melbourne, and tears flowed.

Imago RECORD DATE NOT STATED 21st October 2025 St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland 2025 ATP, Tennis Herren Swiss Indoor Tennis Day 3 Stan Wawrinka SUI in action during the match against Miomir Kecmanovic SRB in the first round PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUK DavidxEmm

After the match, Wawrinka sat on his bench, visibly emotional, soaking it all in. Soon after, he was invited to speak to the crowd that had supported him for two decades. He made sure to personally thank Australian Open CEO Craig Tiley for the opportunity.

“Thank you for the wildcard invitation, not the first time,” he said, acknowledging that he needed one to compete in what would be his final appearance at Melbourne Park. He added that it meant a lot to have one last chance to say goodbye and congratulated Tiley for everything he has done for the sport, the players, and the fans.

Wawrinka also took a moment to praise the tournament itself and the people working behind the scenes. He spoke about how the event keeps getting better every year and called it amazing. He thanked the entire team for making players feel so welcome. Still, there was no avoiding the reality of the moment. “Unfortunately, this was my last time here as a tennis player,” he admitted.

He ended with a heartfelt explanation of why he kept going for so long. “The reason I was still playing is because of you, because of the love for the game and the emotions you gave me. I’m sad to leave, but it’s been an amazing journey,” he said. And in the end, he shared a beer with Tiley, smiled at the crowd, and said, “Cheers, everybody, and thank you so much.”

After spending nearly two decades battling Big Three and beating Djokovic and Nadal to win three Grand Slam titles (the 2014 Australian Open, 2015 French Open, and 2016 US Open), it would truly be sad to see Stan Wawrinka walk away from the game.