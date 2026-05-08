ITF Issues Fresh Statement on Belarus’ Participation Following IOC Announcement

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned Belarusian athletes in 2022 after discovering Belarus’s involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But in 2023, the ban became a neutral status requirement, allowing Belarusian athletes to take part in the 2024 Paris Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes. The IOC finally lifted the ban on the country’s athletes on Thursday and confirmed that it will no longer restrict their participation. However, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) hasn’t changed its stance on the matter.

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“The International Tennis Federation confirms that the IOC’s announcement does not change its existing position regarding the Belarus and Russian Tennis Federations’ suspensions which remain in place,” ITF’s statement read, May 8.

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“The membership status of the Belarus Tennis Federation will be considered at the ITF Annual General Meeting in October by the ITF’s voting member nations (‘The AGM Council’) in accordance with ITF constitutional process.”

Although the IOC lifted its ban on Belarusian athletes, restrictions on Russian athletes remain in place and are unlikely to be lifted. The ITF will also likely maintain its ban against Russian players for the foreseeable future.

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The ITF oversees the organization of major international team tournaments such as the Davis Cup and Olympic tennis events held in conjunction with the IOC. Meanwhile, the ATP and WTA oversee whether the players participate in the tour. Finally, the organizers of the four Grand Slams oversee whether the players participate in the majors.

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When the war broke out, all the organizers decided that players from Russia and Belarus would have to play without their countries’ names and flags present next to their names. This includes the likes of World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who represents Belarus, and World No. 9 Daniil Medvedev, who hails from Russia. Organizers also cancelled tennis events from both countries.

Sabalenka, who has been competing under a neutral banner since 2022, is now hoping to play under the Belarus flag following the IOC’s ruling.

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Aryna Sabalenka wants to compete under Belarus flag

The 28-year-old pointed out that she is a big inspiration for the younger generation of tennis players in Belarus and wants them to feel confident about their country.

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“I really hope they’re going to give us our flag back. I just know how much of an inspiration I am for young kids, I know that, and they send me messages, and I just want them to feel confident about no matter where you come from you can make it all the way to the top,” she told reporters at the Italian Open.

Imago Aryna Sabalenka in action during a training session ahead of the Internazionali BNL d Italia Day One at Foro Italico on May 5, 2026 in Rome, Italy. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxITA Copyright: xDomenicoxCippitelli/IPAxSportx/xipa-agency.netx/xx IPA_74457696 IPA_Agency_IPA74457696

While Sabalenka is eligible to participate in the 2028 LA Olympics under the Belarus flag, the situation hasn’t changed with WTA and ITF tournaments. It remains to be seen whether their stance on the matter will change.

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Meanwhile, Sabalenka had a strong start to her campaign at the Italian Open. She defeated Barbora Krejčíková 6-2, 6-3 in the first round and will now face Sorana Cirstea in the R32. The world No. 1 holds a 2-1 lead over the Romanian in the H2H record and had defeated her 6-3, 6-3 in the R16 of the Brisbane International earlier this year.

Sabalenka was knocked out of the Rome Masters in the quarterfinals last year and comes into the tournament after suffering a 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 defeat to Hailey Baptiste in the last 8 of the Madrid Open.

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With the Italian Open serving as Sabalenka’s final preparation before Roland Garros, she will aim to go on a winning run in the tournament.

Will Sabalenka be able to capture her first-ever title in Rome, or will her long wait continue even further? Let us know what you think in the comments!