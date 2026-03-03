Iranian Tennis Star Confesses He Is Afraid to Go Back Home Since 2020: “I Could Be Arrested”

Essentials Inside The Story As tensions explode in the Middle East, former tennis player speaks out from Paris

He shares emotional details about exile and rising unrest

Top players find themselves stranded

Fresh US and Israeli strikes on Iran ignited a dangerous new flashpoint in the region, as Tehran answered with retaliatory attacks across neighboring states. Against this volatile backdrop, Mansour Bahrami took to the streets of Paris on Sunday, standing in solidarity with his homeland. Visibly shaken yet resolute, he opened up about the deepening conflict gripping his country of origin.

In a recent interview with L’Équipe, Mansour Bahrami spoke openly after the recent conflict began. He shared personal details about his life and his separation from Iran. His words carried both fear and longing.

“It was February 7, 2020, and I returned to France the day before COVID. Since then, I haven’t gone back, unfortunately. Because at some point, if I went back there, I could have been in trouble. During the ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ movement, I spoke out in the media and on social networks.”

He explained that his public support for protests placed him at risk. “I was told I had to keep quiet, otherwise there would be consequences. I kept quiet for a while, but I miss my family, I miss Iran.”

Bahrami said he once traveled to Iran regularly. He used to visit every two years for short family trips. That routine has now stopped completely.

“I used to go every two years, just 3–4 days each time to see my family, and now it’s been six years since I last went back. Because if I go back, I could be arrested.”

He also described disturbing accounts from earlier protests this year. Families of those who lost their lives were reportedly forced to pay money to recover the bodies of loved ones. The details shocked him deeply.

“In the past, I paid six tomans to get one dollar; now I have to pay 200,000 tomans to get one dollar.”

He questioned how ordinary citizens survive under such pressure. Inflation and low wages have created unbearable living conditions. His tone reflected disbelief.

“How can people live in these conditions? I can’t understand it; I don’t know how it’s possible. It’s horrible because people earn 150 euros a month. After the massacres six weeks ago, Iranians who went to retrieve their children’s bodies were told they had to pay 200 or 300 euros for each bullet that entered their child’s body. Otherwise, they wouldn’t get the body.”

He continued to express shock at the reported demands. He could not comprehend how families were expected to pay such sums. For him, it felt impossible.

“But how can they demand that? How can they pay up to 2,000 euros to get their children’s bodies so they can bury them with dignity? It’s impossible.”

Few figures in tennis understand Iran’s history like Bahrami. Born in 1959, he left the country after the Islamic Revolution and later became a French citizen in 1989.

Now 69, he remains a strong voice for democracy and supported the ‘Women, Life, Freedom’ protests following the passing of Mahsa Amini in 2022.

And although it may seem minor in the broader context, the outbreak of the conflict has also directly affected the tennis world and the players.

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev were replaced as the Dubai stranding disrupts the Eisenhower Cup

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev were last seen competing at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. Both players delivered strong performances. They looked in excellent form throughout the week.

Medvedev lifted the trophy after Tallon Griekspoor withdrew before the final due to a hamstring injury. Rublev’s run ended in the semifinals. Griekspoor defeated him to reach the championship match.

Soon after the tournament ended, tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply. The conflict quickly disrupted regional airspace and travel.

Medvedev and Rublev now remain stranded in Dubai. As a result, replacements have been confirmed for Tuesday’s Eisenhower Cup in Indian Wells. The exhibition serves as a curtain-raiser to the BNP Paribas Open.

Learner Tien will replace Rublev and partner Amanda Anisimova. Alexander Bublik steps in for Medvedev and will team up with Mirra Andreeva. Other notable teams are also set to compete. Jasmine Paolini will pair with Matteo Berrettini. Leylah Fernandez joins Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The lineup also includes Elena Rybakina with Taylor Fritz. Iga Swiatek will compete alongside Casper Ruud. The event features eight mixed doubles teams in a single-elimination format.

It remains unclear how Medvedev and Rublev will travel to California for the Masters 1000 event, which begins Wednesday. On Monday, the ATP Tour said it is closely monitoring developments and coordinating with players as airspace closures continue to disrupt plans.

Tennis fans now hope the situation stabilizes quickly so players can safely reach Indian Wells.