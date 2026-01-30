Is Carlos Alcaraz Dating? All About DJ Icon Cheering ATP Star From His Australian Open Box

As Carlos Alcaraz prepares for one of the biggest matches of his career—the 2026 Australian Open men’s singles semifinal against Alexander Zverev on January 30 at Rod Laver Arena—fans are focused on more than just his quest for a career Grand Slam. While Alcaraz chases history and Zverev hunts his maiden major title after reaching the 2025 final, growing curiosity surrounds the Spaniard’s personal life—especially after a high-profile DJ icon was spotted cheering him on from his player box.

During his January 23 Australian Open match, the 22-year-old tennis sensation found himself on the receiving end of multiple playful marriage proposals from fans in the crowd. One excited spectator boldly shouted, “Carlos, marry my daughter!” Moments later, another voice followed with, “Marry my sister-in-law!” And when a third fan exclaimed, “Marry me!” Alcaraz finally cracked a smile, drawing cheers and laughter from the packed stadium.

The moment quickly went viral, reinforcing his reputation as one of tennis’ most eligible and adored young stars. But with fans lining up to steal his heart, the big question remains: Is anyone already dating Carlos Alcaraz?

Is Carlos Alcaraz currently dating anyone?

Carlos Alcaraz has been refreshingly honest about his relationship status over the years. Despite being frequently linked to various rumored partners, the Spaniard has repeatedly clarified that he is currently single. In interviews throughout 2024 and 2025, Alcaraz explained that his intense travel schedule and professional commitments make it difficult to maintain a stable relationship. His primary focus, he said, is on building his tennis legacy and continuing to compete at the highest level.

That message hasn’t changed in 2026. During the ongoing Australian Open, when asked directly whether his heart was taken, Alcaraz responded with a smile: “No, I’m free. I’m free.” His candid answer only added fuel to fans’ fascination with his love life, especially as cameras caught a world-famous DJ icon supporting him courtside. But who is that DJ icon?

Who is Peggy Gou, and why was she in Carlos Alcaraz’s Australian Open box?

Peggy Gou is a globally renowned DJ and music producer who has evolved from South Korea’s underground club scene into one of the world’s most influential electronic music icons. Now, 34 Goud has performed at some of the biggest festivals on the planet, earning a reputation for her genre-blending sound, trendsetting fashion sense, and massive international fanbase. Her worldwide breakthrough came in 2023 with the smash hit “(It Goes Like) Nanana,” a chart-topping track across multiple countries that cemented her status as a mainstream global star.

During the 2026 Australian Open, Gou was spotted in Carlos Alcaraz’s player box in Melbourne, an unexpected appearance that instantly set social media buzzing. Fans were quick to speculate about the nature of her connection to the Spanish tennis star, with clips and photos of her courtside support going viral within minutes. But why is she at the 2026 AO? Is it just for Carlitos?

While her presence surprised many, Peggy Gou’s trip to Melbourne is largely professional. She is part of the official Australian Open AO Live event, where she is scheduled to perform this Sunday—just hours before the men’s singles final. Her appearance aligns with the tournament’s growing emphasis on blending world-class tennis with global music and entertainment.

Although Gou’s visit is tied to the Australian Open festivities, her connection to Carlos Alcaraz has a more personal backstory. Earlier this year, the two reportedly formed a friendship in Seoul during Alcaraz’s exhibition match against Jannik Sinner. They were later spotted dining together, and Gou even featured Alcaraz in an Instagram Story, hinting at a friendly bond between the two rising global superstars.

That friendship appeared to come full circle in Melbourne, as Gou showed her support by attending Alcaraz’s quarterfinal match from his player box. After his victory, Alcaraz addressed Gou’s presence with a light-hearted and appreciative response:

“Yes, she’s a friend. She’s really cool. I’d better win the next match if I want to see her perform. I’m very happy to have her here – her support has been great. I hope to watch her on Sunday.”

Did Peggy Gou’s cheering for Alcaraz spark dating rumors?

Peggy Gou’s high-profile appearance in Carlos Alcaraz’s player box at the Australian Open quickly ignited dating rumors, sending fans and gossip pages into overdrive. The speculation largely stemmed from their visible closeness, her VIP courtside presence during his quarterfinal win over Alex de Minaur, and previous reports linking the two off the court.

Why Did the Rumors Start? According to the Daily Mail, Alcaraz and Gou were seen on what was described as a dinner date in Seoul, where the Spaniard was competing in an exhibition match against his rival Jannik Sinner. That report, combined with Gou’s enthusiastic support in Melbourne, fueled online chatter that the relationship might be more than just friendly.

Adding to the intrigue, Gou’s celebrity status—paired with Alcaraz’s global fame—made the pairing an instant pop-culture headline, with social media users dissecting every interaction, Instagram post, and courtside moment.

While fans have been quick to connect the dots, both parties have been clear in downplaying romantic rumors. Peggy Gou has publicly addressed the speculation, stating that she and Alcaraz are “good friends.” She explained that when they spend time together, they often eat meals, noting that food is the “love language” of Korean people, framing their outings as cultural and friendly rather than romantic.

The idea that they are dating remains unverified, rooted largely in media interpretation and fan theories rather than confirmed statements. Neither Carlos Alcaraz nor Peggy Gou mentioned anything about this.

Has Carlos Alcaraz said anything about his relationship?

As of January 2026, Carlos Alcaraz is reportedly single, despite being frequently linked to high-profile names over the past few years. Alcaraz was first romantically linked to Maria González Giménez in 2022, a childhood friend from El Palmar, Murcia, where both grew up. Giménez is also a tennis player, reportedly competing for Murcia Club de Tenis.

The pair kept their relationship largely private, though Alcaraz once shared a rare Instagram Story of himself kissing her on the cheek, captioned “I miss you” in Spanish, as reported by Tennis Tonic. Neither Alcaraz nor Giménez publicly confirmed or denied their relationship, and it remains unclear when or if they officially split. In a February 2023 Vogue interview, Alcaraz hinted at a breakup, revealing that he had been single for around 18 months at the time. “It’s complicated, never staying in one place,” he said. “It’s hard to find the person who can share things with you if you’re always in different parts of the world.”

In 2025, Alcaraz found himself at the center of fan speculation involving fellow tennis star Emma Raducanu, after their strong on-court chemistry at the Queen’s Club Championships and later during the 2025 US Open mixed doubles. Both players repeatedly denied any romantic involvement. Raducanu told the BBC she was happy fans were enjoying the narrative but stressed their relationship was purely platonic.

More recently, Alcaraz has been tied to Brooks Nader, a 28-year-old swimsuit model and influencer. The rumors began in September 2025, when Nader’s sister, Grace Ann Nader, told E!: “The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.”

Brooks Nader later addressed her dating life on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, responding playfully to questions about Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner: “A lady never kisses and tells, especially twice.” Despite the media buzz, Alcaraz has never confirmed or commented on any romantic involvement with Nader.

For now, his sole focus is on completing the Career Grand Slam in Melbourne this year. A win against Alexander Zverev would take Carlos Alcaraz one step closer to his dream-come-true moment. Can he do it?