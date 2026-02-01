Is Carlos Alcaraz Dating Peggy Gou or Brooks Nader? Who Is the 6-Time Grand Slam Champion’s Girlfriend

Carlos Alcaraz has powered through the Australian Open to reach his first Melbourne final, now set to face Novak Djokovic. At just 22, he stands on the brink of history, chasing Rafael Nadal’s career Grand Slam milestone. Yet beyond the baseline and bright lights, curiosity lingers: who is Carlos Alcaraz dating now?
Who is Carlos Alcaraz dating: Peggy Gou or Brooks Nader?
Carlos Alcaraz has been open and honest about his relationship status. Over the years, he has often addressed rumors linking him to different people. Despite the speculation, he has consistently said he is single.
In interviews during 2024 and 2025, Alcaraz explained his situation clearly. He said his demanding travel schedule and professional responsibilities leave little room for a stable relationship. Tennis remains his top priority.
The young Spaniard has stressed that his focus is on building a lasting legacy. Competing at the highest level requires full commitment. For now, personal relationships take a back seat to his career goals.
Regarding Peggy Gou, Carlos Alcaraz is not dating her. The South Korean DJ was seen supporting him at the 2026 Australian Open. This sparked excitement among fans.
However, her presence was linked to her role at the event and a friendship with Alcaraz. There is no romantic relationship between them, despite widespread online speculation.
(More to come…)
