Is Carlos Alcaraz Really Dealing With Tenosynovitis? All You Need to Know as Questions Linger About His Injury

With over 40 days to go for Wimbledon, Carlos Alcaraz sent his fans into a frenzy after announcing his withdrawal. It follows his withdrawal from Rolland Garros as speculation grows rife about the nature of his injury. While there has been no official confirmation from the Spaniard’s camp regarding the injury, initial media reports suggest a diagnosis of tenosynovitis. Tennis icon Rafael Nadal’s words, however, haven’t matched the initial media diagnosis as fans rush to uncover the true nature of Alcaraz’s injury.

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Alcaraz was last in action at the Barcelona Open, where he won his first-round match against Otto Virtanen. He withdrew from the event, not playing his second-round match against Tomas Machac. At that point, it was considered a minor precautionary measure. However, he was spotted at the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony with a cast on his wrist, which sent media speculations into a frenzy. And then came the news of the withdrawals from the Grand Slams, confirming that the Spaniard had a serious injury.

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However, Rafael Nadal, who can be considered a credible source due to his proximity to the Alcaraz camp, gave an inkling of what kind of injury Alcaraz might be suffering. Speaking on a radio channel, the 22-time Major champion assured that the injury concern for Alcaraz was not chronic, and the Mallorcan could speak with authority on the fact, as he suffered from a similar injury in his career.

Speaking to RNE Radio, Nadal said, “Luckily, it’s an injury that won’t be chronic, right? It’s something I know well because I broke the same thing twice as he’s broken it now,…He’s broken the same thing I broke twice.”

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However, while referring to Alcaraz’s injury, Nadal used the word “break,” which is different from tenosynovitis, which is a type of inflammation. Tenosynovitis is the inflammation of the fluid-filled sheath (synovium) that surrounds a tendon in the wrist, but it is not the breaking or tearing of muscles. Recovery from tenosynovitis usually takes about 4-6 weeks with rest and targeted recovery, but for a return to high-level activity, it might even take 3-6 months.

Nadal’s ‘break’ reference suggests fracture, not inflammation, contradicting initial reports. The term break may point to a wrist break, which could take a recovery time of up to 4 months.

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It is evident from his Grand Slam withdrawals that Alcaraz and his team are treading on the side of caution with this injury. Tennis has a dark chapter when it comes to wrist injuries, as seen in the recent case of Dominic Thiem, who had to retire from the sport in his 20s. Even the likes of Juan Martin Del Potro and Nadal have suffered from this type of injury.

Now that Alcaraz is already out for the next two Grand Slams, it remains to be seen when the charismatic Spaniard will come back and how long it might take him to recover completely.

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Will Carlos Alcaraz Recover From His Injury? Rafael Nadal Answers

Alcaraz has already dropped 1000 points by not playing in Rome and will lose another 2000 points as the defending champion at Roland Garros. Now that the Spaniard has made it clear that he is out of the grass-court season as well, which will see him drop points from his win at the Queen’s Club last year, and a runner-up finish at Wimbledon, which will mean a drop of about 3700 points, should he return during the hard-court swing. Should he return to Cincinnati, where he won the title last year, there is a possibility that he still might be No.2, as he is about 6000 points ahead of Zverev, who is No.3.

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Alcaraz fans will be slightly relieved to know that Rafael Nadal has spoken about Alcaraz’s injury and is quite confident that the current World No. 2 will make a full recovery. Speaking on a podcast, Nadal was 100 percent sure that Alcaraz would recover, as he had suffered the same injury the former had in 2014 and 2016.

Nadal said it was quite possible for Alcaraz to feel disappointed about missing out on two Grand Slams and Masters tournaments, but the latter needed to prioritize his health so he could have the long career expected of him.

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Speaking on the ‘Served Podcast’ hosted by former World No.1 Andy Roddick, Nadal said, “For example, for Carlos today that now he’s feeling

He explained, “I know that very well, because I had the same injury two times in my career, in 2014 and 2016. When I retired from Roland Garros 2016, I had exactly the same injury that he had. So, the main thing is he already achieved a lot that gives him some calm, and he will recover 100% from that, and he has plenty of years in front, and it’s about knowing that in listening to that from somebody like me that I went through all these things, I think in some way gives you some positivity in tough moments.”

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Nadal withdrew from the 2016 French Open before his third-round match, the only time he pulled out of Roland Garros. However, he was back quickly, playing in the Olympics in Rio and winning gold in doubles. If his and Alcaraz’s injuries are similar in nature, then there is cause for optimism that Alcaraz will be back on court this year itself, possibly attempting to give a go at the US Open, where he is the defending champion.