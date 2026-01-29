Is Elena Rybakina Dating? All You Need To Know About WTA Star’s Boyfriend

Just yesterday, Elena Rybakina took a huge step toward a possible second Grand Slam title, overpowering second seed Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1 at Rod Laver Arena. The world No. 5 is now facing world No. 6 Jessica Pegula, and she’s into a major semifinal for the first time since reaching the Wimbledon semifis in 2024. Rybakina has already played two Grand Slam finals in her career, winning Wimbledon in 2022 and finishing runner-up at the Australian Open in 2023.

No matter how you slice it, she’s been in great form, going 7-1 so far this season. But beyond the stats and rankings, have you ever been curious to know more about her dating life? If yes, there might be something you’ve been searching for.

Is Elena Rybakina dating anyone?

No, based on available sources, there’s no evidence that the 26-year-old Kazakhstani star is dating anyone right now. She’s been fully focused on her career and rarely opens up about her personal life in interviews or the media. Even on social media, she hasn’t confirmed or denied any dating rumors, choosing to keep that part of her life private.

Who has Elena Rybakina been linked with in the past?

If you’ve been following Elena Rybakina closely, you probably know about the one name that kept coming up in connection with her personal life. In 2024, her off-court world drew a lot of attention after unverified rumors linked the Kazakh star to her former coach, Stefano Vukov. The two began working together back in 2019, a partnership that helped her win multiple titles and break into the top 20.

There has never been any solid proof to support those dating rumors. But in January 2025, things took a serious turn when the WTA provisionally suspended Vukov after he was found guilty in a code-of-conduct investigation.

Throughout it all, Rybakina has consistently defended Vukov. She has said publicly that she was never mistreated and has also expressed disappointment with how the process played out. Her comments, however, sparked criticism from tennis insiders and former players, who felt she may have been emotionally manipulated or “brainwashed” by the 38-year-old.

Imago WTA, Tennis Damen Finals 2025 in Riyadh – Day Three RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – NOVEMBER 3: Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstanplays against Iga Swiatek of Poland during their second group-stage match on Day 3 of the 2025 WTA Finals, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at King Saud University Indoor Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 3, 2025. Artur Widak / Anadolu Riyadh Saudi Arabia. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxArturxWidakx

“It has been an open secret that this has been an aggressive coach. I’ve heard from players — and this goes back multiple years. At one point, I had even heard that the WTA sometimes planted employees in the stands to get a firsthand look at this relationship during matches,” Jon Wertheim said on the Served podcast last year.

However, Vukov’s suspension was overturned upon appeal last year, just before the US Open and he made a full return to the Kazakhstani star’s coaching team.

Rybakina was repeatedly critical of the ban and was even critical of the WTA. In fact, after winning the WTA Finals in November, Rybakina even declined a post match photo with WTA Tour chief executive Portia Archer.

Has Elena Rybakina ever spoken about a boyfriend or relationships?

Elena Rybakina hasn’t shared many personal details and has clearly chosen to keep that part of her life private. She rarely speaks about it and has stayed focused on what happens on the court.

At just 26, she’s powerful, athletic, and mentally tough. With a bright future ahead, she’s now set to take on Jessica Pegula in the semifinals as she looks to reach the final for the first time. While her love life may not have made headlines, her professional journey has certainly delivered plenty of success.