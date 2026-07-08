Is Jasmine Paolini Dating? Everything to Know About the Italian Tennis Star’s Love Life

Jasmine Paolini’s off-court life is one of those topics fans keep circling back to, especially now that she’s become such a big name on the WTA Tour. But the cleanest answer is still the simplest one. As of 2026, there is no confirmed public boyfriend or romantic relationship, and Paolini has consistently kept that part of her life away from the spotlight. Her latest on-court storyline remains the real headline, with recent coverage focusing on her deep tournament runs and her reputation as one of Italy’s toughest competitors.

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Is Jasmine Paolini dating?

As of today, there is no definite record of any romantic partnership of Jasmine Paolini as far as we can see from the public sources. This does not imply that there are no speculations on that score. However, the fact is that the Italian tennis player has managed to keep her sporting life and her personal life strictly separate from each other, sticking to that line throughout the time. This means that at the moment, her status can be characterized by the term ‘single’, without the mention of any particular boyfriend of hers.

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Has Jasmine Paolini ever spoken about having a boyfriend or relationship?

Yes, and she was the one opening up most of the conversations about her private life, Most of all when dealing on sports that required her to keep a low profile. The reality that she is constantly on tour playing the major tournaments all year round should keep her private life away from the public eye. In a recent 2024 article with Vogue magazine, for instance, she stated that currently she was single and didn’t even think about dating. Still, Paolini expressed that if she dated, she would prefer the kind of relationship that is open and healthy because that would probably be beneficial for her to have someone in her life as support or as a motivation, whichever.

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Imago YouTube/Wimbledon

That being said, Paolini is not at all against being in love but she doesn’t need a very public display of her love life. Also, judging by her behavior, she clearly prefers posting about her sports-related things than other parts of her life. And that is probably the reason why it’s so strange how calm and relaxed she still is talking about her private life. There is no indication, like “This is a tough issue for me personally”.

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On the contrary, it seems like she was completely detached talking about something so personal that even most people wouldn’t discuss in public at all without being uncomfortable. Afterall, she wasn’t the one making the statement, it was just In reality it had no relevance at all to tennis.

Have there been any dating rumors involving Jasmine Paolini?

There have been plenty of whispers, but very little that counts as credible reporting. Most of the chatter around Paolini’s love life has come from gossip-style articles, fan speculation, or loose claims with no solid confirmation attached.

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There is also an important distinction here. Interest is not proof. Paolini’s rising profile has naturally invited curiosity, especially after her big-stage performances, but curiosity does not turn into fact unless the player confirms it. For now, the public picture remains the same: no confirmed boyfriend, no confirmed dating story, just a high-level athlete who seems focused on tennis first.

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Jasmine Paolini’s story works because she does not need a romantic headline to remain compelling. Her tennis gives fans plenty to talk about, and her privacy only sharpens the mystery around her off-court life. That combination keeps her interesting without forcing anything.

Paolini’s next matches will keep the attention squarely on her game, which is probably how she wants it anyway. She has shown she can handle pressure, big stages, and the noise that follows a breakout run, so the next round becomes less about her relationship status and more about whether her legs, rhythm, and fighting spirit hold up. If she keeps playing at this level, the conversation around her will stay loud no matter what she chooses to share privately. For now, the tennis is doing all the talking.