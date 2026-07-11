Is Linda Noskova Dating? Everything to Know About the Czech Star’s Relationship

It’s Linda Noskova who has the tennis world talking ahead of the Wimbledon 2026 final. At just 21, the Czech star has enjoyed a breakthrough fortnight at the All England Club, defeating Elise Mertens in the quarterfinals before overcoming Marta Kostyuk in straight sets to book her place in an all-Czech championship match against Karolina Muchova. Along the way, she has continued to prove that grass is no longer the surface she once doubted, arriving at Wimbledon fresh off a title run in Berlin and carrying that momentum into her first Grand Slam final.

As Noskova prepares for the biggest match of her career on Center Court, it’s not just her powerful serve and aggressive baseline game that have fans intrigued. Many are equally curious about the woman behind the rising star, prompting one question in particular: is Linda Noskova dating anyone?

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Is Linda Noskova dating?

As of Wimbledon 2026, Linda Noskova has not publicly confirmed a relationship and appears to be single. Despite growing interest in her personal life following her run to the Wimbledon final, there is no verified public information identifying a boyfriend or partner.

Instead, Noskova has consistently kept the spotlight on her tennis. Reflecting on her rise at Wimbledon, she said, “I keep my feet on the ground. I don’t expect to win every game I play,” while also admitting, “I just don’t know how to celebrate these things, really.” Those comments reflect the grounded mindset that has defined her breakthrough season.

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Noskova also keeps her social media largely focused on tennis, training, and life on tour, with no public posts suggesting she is currently in a relationship. Unless she chooses to share more about her personal life, she appears content to keep that part of her life private while concentrating on her career.

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Has Linda Noskova ever confirmed a boyfriend or relationship?

No, Linda Noskova has never publicly confirmed being in a relationship, and there are no verified interviews or social media posts in which she has introduced a boyfriend. Throughout her rise on the WTA Tour, the Czech star has kept her personal life firmly out of the spotlight, preferring to let her performances on the court speak for themselves.

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One of the few times Noskova touched on the subject came during a 2025 interview with Czech outlet Blesk. When asked about her ideal partner, she laughed before admitting that she had not yet met her “ideal man.” Beyond that light-hearted remark, she has revealed very little about her dating life, choosing instead to keep the focus on her tennis career.

With Wimbledon glory now within reach, it’s no surprise that most of the attention surrounding Noskova remains firmly on her achievements on the court rather than her life away from it.

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Is Linda Noskova active on social media?

Linda Noskova is active on Instagram under the handle @lindynoskova, where she has amassed more than 58,000 followers. Rather than offering glimpses into her dating life, her profile is largely a showcase of her journey on the WTA Tour. Fans can find match-winning celebrations, training sessions, endorsement campaigns, and snapshots from her travels between tournaments.

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She also occasionally shares lighter moments away from tennis, including a video of herself bungee jumping, which she playfully captioned, “a side quest.” Noskova has also offered glimpses of her personality through posts about cooking and baking, as well as community work, including a visit to a school for orphans in Czechia.

Away from tennis, Noskova also runs a personal account, @my_life_as_linda, which she describes as “Only off-court stuff.” The page offers a glimpse into her interests beyond tennis, with posts about nature, animals, human rights, sports, and other topics she cares about. Even there, however, she doesn’t publicly discuss her dating life, reinforcing her preference to keep relationships out of the spotlight.

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As Noskova prepares to step onto Center Court for the biggest match of her career, the spotlight remains firmly on her tennis rather than her personal life. While she has never publicly confirmed being in a relationship, she has consistently chosen to keep that part of her life private. Up next is a historic all-Czech Wimbledon final against compatriot and friend Karolina Muchova, with the 21-year-old aiming to cap her remarkable run by lifting her first Grand Slam title.