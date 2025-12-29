Is Nick Kyrgios Playing in the Australian Open 2026? Latest Entry Status Update

Despite the massive gap in rankings and match fitness, Nick Kyrgios pulled off a straight-sets win over Aryna Sabalenka in the Battle of the Sexes, taking it 6-3, 6-3. Still, the match was far from easy. Kyrgios admitted afterward that it was “a really tough match,” and while the scoreline looked comfortable, he clearly struggled with his fitness as the contest wore on.

Now, with the Australian Open just around the corner, wildcards are already being handed out for the first Grand Slam of 2026. Eight wildcards will be awarded in both the men’s and women’s singles draws, sending players directly into the main draw.

Kyrgios is widely expected to receive one if he’s healthy, as his current ranking won’t get him into qualifying or the main draw. But did he get that wildcard entry to Australian Open?

Has Nick Kyrgios officially entered the Australian Open 2026 main draw?

As of now, Nick Kyrgios is not officially listed on the Australian Open 2026 main-draw entry list, meaning he has not secured a spot yet. The official entry list released so far does not include his name, and because his current ATP ranking (ranked 671) sits well outside the direct cutoff, Kyrgios would need a wildcard to play in Melbourne.

Right now, Australian Open organizers have already handed out several main-draw wildcards, including to players like Rinky Hijikata and Priscilla Hon, but Nick Kyrgios was not among those first picks. He remains in wildcard limbo, with decision on remaining spots expected closer to the tournament’s start in mid-January.

Moreover, because his ranking is low (outside the top 600 due to recent injuries), he cannot enter directly based on his ATP ranking, and must rely on a wildcard from Tennis Australia. Whether he ultimately gets one will be decided soon, often right before qualifying begins (around January 12).

Has Nick Kyrgios received an Australian Open 2026 wildcard yet?

To answer straight, Nick Kyrgios has not yet received a wildcard for the Australian Open 2026. While he was handed a wildcard for the 2025 edition, his run ended early with a straight-sets loss to Jacob Fearnley in the first round. This time around, tournament officials appear to be taking a more cautious approach with the former finalist.

Australian tennis legend Mark Philippoussis recently explained why the Grand Slams may be hesitating.

Imago Image courtesy – imago

Speaking to The Daily Mail, he pointed to both the appeal and the risk of giving Kyrgios a spot, saying the upside is “the eyes being on him,” but questioning whether that alone is enough if Kyrgios cannot compete at full strength. “I see both sides,” Philippoussis admitted.

Philippoussis also raised concerns about Kyrgios’ physical condition, noting that in recent years he has struggled to move well on court. He explained that even a big serve can only do so much if “you can’t move,” suggesting fitness remains a major factor in the decision.

Regardless, Australian Open organizers are expected to finalize all wildcard entries just before qualifying begins on January 12, and Kyrgios was notably overlooked when four Australians were recently added to the main draw.

What has Nick Kyrgios said about playing the Australian Open in 2026?

Nick Kyrgios has made it clear that he wants to play at the Australian Open in 2026, showing interest in returning to Melbourne Park despite recent setbacks. His last appearance at the event in 2025 ended in a first-round straight-sets loss, a match he played while dealing with injury issues.

In early November, Kyrgios spoke openly about his physical condition and sounded optimistic about how his body was responding. He revealed that something had changed with his knee, saying, “In the last month, I don’t know what it is. I was with my masseuse and physio last night and something really has changed with my knee. It’s not swelling. It’s not feeling bad after a session. I don’t know whether to call it a miracle or anything, but my knee feels like it’s gotten younger by a couple of years.”

That positive outlook has raised questions about what might come next for the former Wimbledon finalist.

Which tournaments is Nick Kyrgios playing before the Australian Open 2026?

Nick Kyrgios is set to begin his 2026 season at the Brisbane International, scheduled for 4-11 January 2026, marking his return after a ten-month absence due to injury. Following Brisbane, Kyrgios will take part in the Kooyong Classic, scheduled for January 13-15, a traditional warm-up exhibition held in Melbourne.

While it doesn’t carry ranking points, these tournaments are especially important given Kyrgios’ recent injury history and current ranking of 673. Without a protected ranking, every on-court opportunity becomes critical for proving his fitness and competitiveness.

Ultimately, Brisbane and Kooyong will act as Kyrgios’ final audition before the Australian Open. If he comes through both events healthy and competitive, it would signal that he’s physically ready to handle Grand Slam demands. However, if fitness issues resurface, it could cast doubt on his readiness and his chances of earning a place in the Melbourne Park main draw.

Will Nick Kyrgios play the Australian Open 2026 or miss it again?

The Australian Open has already announced its first round of wildcards for the 2026 tournament, with just three main-draw spots still up for grabs. While Nick Kyrgios receiving one of those wildcards has sparked plenty of debate, all signs are pointing toward it happening.

The newly released qualifying entry list also raised eyebrows, with several notable names missing, further fueling speculation that Kyrgios is firmly in the mix.

If the 30-year-old does get the call, it would mark his 11th appearance in the Australian Open main draw. His best run at his home Slam came back in 2015, when he reached the quarterfinals, and 2026 feels like a potential reset for the 30-year-old. Regardless of how the wildcard decision plays out, Nick Kyrgios appears focused on starting fresh, staying healthy, and giving himself a real chance to extend his career.