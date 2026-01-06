Is Novak Djokovic Injured? Will He Play Australian Open After Withdrawing From Adelaide International?

Novak Djokovic hasn’t lifted a major trophy since the 2023 US Open, but his consistency on the ATP Tour remains elite. Only Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have been more reliable, with the two young stars splitting the last eight Grand Slam titles between them. As the Australian Open begins on Sunday, January 18, Sinner and Alcaraz will once again enter as favorites. However, with Melbourne fast approaching, Djokovic was widely expected to tune up at next week’s Adelaide International, a tournament he’s won twice, most recently in 2023.

Instead, the Serbian superstar has decided to pull out of the event and head straight to Melbourne. The late withdrawal raised eyebrows, especially given his strong history in Adelaide, but it signals a clear shift in focus as he gears up for another Australian Open run. So why did Novak Djokovic make that call?

Why did Novak Djokovic withdraw from the Adelaide International?

Djokovic broke the news himself on Instagram, laying out the situation in clear terms. “To all my fans in Adelaide, unfortunately I’m not quite physically ready to compete in the Adelaide International next week,” he wrote. Calling the decision a personal disappointment, Djokovic pointed to his strong history at the event, adding that he has “such great memories of winning the title there two years ago.”

He went on to explain that returning to Adelaide meant a lot to him, saying it truly feels like playing at home. Still, Djokovic made it clear where his focus lies. “My focus is now on my preparation for the Australian Open,” he said, adding that he’s looking forward to arriving in Melbourne and seeing Australian tennis fans again. The season’s first Grand Slam remains his top priority, a tournament where he has captured 10 of his 24 major titles.

Interestingly, the withdrawal raised eyebrows, especially since tournament organizers had only announced his return last month. The timing also sparked concern, with Novak Djokovic having not played an official match in nearly two months. But is he really hurt, and is that why he’s choosing not to risk it ahead of the Australian Open?

Is Novak Djokovic injured or just managing his fitness?

Novak Djokovic’s 2025 season was shaped by injury setbacks that interrupted his momentum. At the Australian Open in January, he suffered a left leg muscle tear and was forced to retire from his semifinal against Alexander Zverev. Later in the year, a lingering shoulder issue resurfaced and ultimately led to his withdrawal from the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin in November.

While there’s no indication that Djokovic has picked up a new injury, it appears he’s still managing the effects of those issues. Even so, fellow Australian Open finalist Nick Kyrgios believes Djokovic’s drive hasn’t faded. “There’s obviously something there that he wants to achieve, whether it’s another Grand Slam or something else,” Kyrgios said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald.

Kyrgios also urged fans to appreciate what Djokovic continues to bring to the sport. “I think we should just cherish the fact that someone that old in our sport is still at the top of it and still gives everything to it,” he said.

Will Novak Djokovic play the Australian Open? What is his current status?

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of next week’s Australian Open tune-up event in Adelaide, choosing instead to focus fully on being ready for the season’s first Grand Slam at Melbourne Park. The 38-year-old hasn’t played an official match since defeating Lorenzo Musetti in the final of the Hellenic Championship in Athens back in November.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion later confirmed he would also skip the ATP Finals for the second straight year, pointing to a lingering shoulder injury. With Adelaide off his schedule, Djokovic’s attention now turns squarely to Melbourne as he prepares for another Australian Open campaign.

That said, does missing a warm-up event help or hurt Novak Djokovic's chances in Melbourne?