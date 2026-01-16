Is Smoking & Drinking Allowed at Australian Open 2026? Rules Fans Must Know

The Australian Open 2026 will run from January 12 to February 1, delivering three weeks of world-class tennis and entertainment. The tournament begins with Opening Week from Monday (January 12) to Saturday (January 17), before the Main Draw runs from Sunday, January 18, through to Sunday, February 1. Highlights include free kids’ entry on the first day, qualifying matches, live music each night, and the exciting new Million Dollar 1 Point Slam. Opening Week is the perfect way to explore Melbourne Park before the Main Draw gets underway.

The Australian Open takes place at Melbourne Park, a 40-hectare sporting precinct on the banks of the Birrarung (Yarra River), nestled between the Royal Botanic Gardens and Melbourne’s bustling CBD. Day sessions begin at 11:00 am, while night sessions start at 7:00 pm, with each session requiring its own ticket. During Opening Week, Ground Pass tickets include access to open practice sessions, live music, and entertainment across the site.

Fans are free to leave and re-enter the Australian Open throughout the day by scanning out at the gates to receive a same-day pass-out. Now, if you’re planning on attending the Australian Open in 2026, you might be wondering: what exactly can I bring?

What are the official fan rules at the Australian Open 2026?

All spectators attending the Australian Open 2026 at Melbourne Park must follow the official Conditions of Entry and comply with all directions given by event staff, police, or authorized personnel. These rules apply across all courts and arenas to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

Under these rules, patrons must behave in a safe, responsible, and courteous manner at all times. Disruptive, offensive, or abusive conduct toward players, officials, staff, or other spectators is not permitted and can result in eviction from the event. You must also follow any instructions from Tennis Australia (TA), Melbourne & Olympic Parks (MOPT), police, or security officers.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the dos and don’ts inside the venue.

Is smoking allowed at the Australian Open 2026?

Smoking and vaping are not permitted anywhere inside the venue. That includes cigarettes, e-cigarettes, vapes, and heated tobacco products. Several other items are strictly prohibited.

These include tennis racquets, beach balls, and other inflatable devices, frisbees, helium balloons, camera tripods, camera lenses with a focal length greater than 200mm, video cameras or handycams, audio recorders, and any devices used to record or transmit scoring data.

Large containers over 1.5 liters, eskies, hampers, and glass items are also not allowed. Neither are animals (except registered assistance animals), chairs or stools, musical instruments, drones, flares, fireworks, firecrackers, smoke bombs, laser pointers, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, or rollerskates.

Is alcohol allowed inside Australian Open 2026 venues?

Yes, alcohol is allowed if it is purchased from inside the venue. However, alcohol restrictions vary by zone and by session, with licensed bars, lounges, and hospitality areas located throughout the arena. Outside alcohol is strictly prohibited, and all bags are subject to checks at the entry gates.

So what to carry inside the arena?

Permitted items include non-alcoholic beverages or plastic drink bottles, food (including baby food), plastic or paper cutlery only, deodorant and perfume, medicine, selfie sticks, and umbrellas. And with Melbourne’s summer heat in full force, hydration and sun protection are essential, so don’t forget a hat and plenty of SPF.

Why are smoking and drinking rules strict at the Australian Open?

The tournament enforces firm smoking and alcohol policies for several reasons, including health, safety, and crowd control. With families, children, and fans of all ages, the Australian Open works hard to maintain a welcoming, family-friendly environment. Add in Melbourne’s extreme summer heat, and these rules also play a key role in preventing health risks and ensuring everyone can enjoy the event comfortably and responsibly.

If it’s your first time at Melbourne Park, a little planning goes a long way.

Final tips for first-time spectators include downloading the official Australian Open app for schedules and court assignments. If possible, try not to overcommit to one court; wandering the grounds often leads to the best surprises. Eating earlier or later can also help you avoid long food lines, and shaded areas are perfect for resetting during hot stretches.

The Australian Open blends world-class tennis with a relaxed, festival-style atmosphere, making it one of the most enjoyable Grand Slams. With a bit of planning and following the regulations, it can also turn a day of tennis into a full Melbourne Park experience.