“Isn’t It Only Right?”- Alex Eala Gets Major Backing As Lawmakers Offer To Cover WTA Fine Over Asian Games

Alex Eala is the highest-ranked WTA player ever to play at the Asian Games and will represent the Philippines in Aichi-Nagoya. That decision has led to consequences from the WTA. To participate in the Asian Games, she will need to skip the China Open, a mandatory WTA 1000 tournament starting September 30. Meanwhile, the other event runs from September 19 to October 4.

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Skipping a mandatory 1000-level tournament without an approved exemption results in a ranking penalty and fine. Philippine tennis officials have confirmed that they have filed for an exemption on Eala’s behalf, but not participating at the Games was never a question.

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“We have formally requested an exemption and we respect the WTA’s process,” said John Rey Tiangco, secretary-general of the Philippine Tennis Association. “At the same time, Alex has made her decision to represent the Philippines at the Asian Games, and we fully support her.”

The support extends to paying the fine as well. Senator Erwin Tulfo led the charge, framing government support as a matter of basic fairness.

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“If she is being fined because she chose to represent our people, isn’t it only right that the government extends its assistance or support to her?” he said, adding that the cost of any penalty was worth paying given the honor of having one of the country’s best athletes compete under its flag. Reports out of Manila put a potential fine at around $10,000, and lawmakers are ready to cover it if it comes to that.

Imago FLUSHING NY- SEPTEMBER 03: Alexandra Eala Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova during the 2026 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 3, 2026 in Flushing Queens. Copyright: xmpi04x

It is not a problem that Eala has faced alone. This is not a problem that only Eala has faced this year. Earlier this week, Janice Tjen, who was also denied her own exemption from the China Open, decided against taking part in the Asian Games and chose to undertake the tour, rather than risk the penalty. Filipino’s camp, on the other hand, is banking on the symbolic value of her country’s representation being more important than whatever the WTA decides to do.

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A career-best year adds weight to the decision

Alex Eala arrives at the Asian Games as the top seed in the women’s singles draw, having claimed her first WTA title last month at the Mubadala DC Open in Washington, where she defeated top seed Jessica Pegula in the final. Along with fourth-round and third-round finishes at Wimbledon and the US Open, respectively, these results have pushed her to a career-high ranking of world No. 18, the best any Filipino or Southeast Asian player has ever reached on tour.

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Her connection to the Asian Games runs deeper than this year’s schedule clash as well. Eala won bronze medals in both women’s singles and mixed doubles at the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou back in 2022. Tennis has special significance in this event, as a gold medal in tennis at this event is a direct qualification for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, if the player is ranked inside the top 500.

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Before heading to Japan, Eala is also set to compete at the Singapore Open, adding another tournament to an already packed stretch of her calendar heading into the final months of the season.