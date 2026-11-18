“It’s a real shame”. That is what Henry Patten said when ATP Chairperson Andrea Gaudenzi was not present at a felicitation ceremony that saw Patten and Heliovaara awarded as the year-end World No. 1 in doubles at the ATP Finals. The WTA side had no such issues, as WTA chairperson Valeri Chamli was there in person when Katerina Siniakova received her year-end award at the WTA Finals. The game of doubles has seen a lot of changes coming its way, especially on the ATP side, something on which doubles champion Taylor Townsend gave her opinion.

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“There are people who are here, watching, supporting us—like packed-out stadiums, packed-out stands—and that’s not something that I will ever ignore, and that’s not something that I will ever let anyone ignore, especially when it comes to the game of doubles,” said Townsend during her interview with Christian Basnight. “The fact that we can be a part of this, where we’re changing the game and changing how people are viewing the game, and not feeling as if it’s less than—because for so long it was always viewed as like it’s not that important, and there’s even a kind of an attack on doubles on the ATP side, and we see that, and there’s been a lot of topic of conversation with that—and so that’s why I feel so strongly about this message. Like, it does matter, and we see that it matters.”

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Townsend is not wrong in talking about the crowds, which came in numbers to Stadium 2 during her title run at the WTA Finals alongside Katerina Siniakova. The WTA has generally been supportive of doubles players, as shown during the event at Indian Wells, with doubles players like Siniakova, Townsend, and even Jasmine Paolini often appearing in promotional videos and photoshoots on the website and official social media handles.

That contrasts with the situation for doubles on the men’s side, especially given the ATP’s vision for the sport in 2028. While Gaudenzi’s absence from the ceremony at Turin was called out by Patten on-court, the Italian’s proposed vision of cutting down draws and reducing prize money from doubles players has caused a lot of uproar among doubles players, which even saw 135 doubles players under the leadership of Patten and Sam Verbeek pen an open letter to the ATP boss, in an effort to stop the cut-down measures as far as doubles tennis was concerned.

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There have been other instances of online backlash against the ATP for handling the doubles draw at the Tour Finals in Turin. Not only was Gaudenzi present at Alexander Zverev’s ceremony, where the German received the year-end No. 1 singles player award, but the eight doubles pairs were also not given the blue-carpet welcome that saw the singles players clad in stylish suits coming out of cars. Instead, the doubles players were lined up in their basic playing kit for the usual photograph.

Townsend’s passionate defense of doubles players aligns with her previous statements. Back at the 2025 US Open, the American had yet another conversation about how the doubles game required a similar level of skill and merited equal appreciation. This was contrary to what her compatriot Reilly Opelka had said earlier, when the American pro took a jibe at doubles players, stating that only unsuccessful singles players took up doubles as a sport.

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“It demands the same discipline, the same focus, the same intention and the same intensity, but also different tools,” said Townsend during a press conference at the 2025 US Open. “Many try to make you believe that if you play doubles, it’s because you can’t be a good singles player.”

Townsend is not wrong in pointing out the singles success by doubles players, given that she herself reached her maiden singles final on the WTA Tour this year, and her partner, Siniakova, has six Tour-level titles in singles. However, the lack of singles players in men’s doubles is driving Gaudenzi’s decision to cut down on doubles, as he himself said.

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Andrea Gaudenzi Points Out the Lack of Singles Stars in Men’s Doubles

Defending his proposition to cut down doubles tennis both in terms of volume and prize money, Gaudenzi pointed out the lack of singles stars who play the doubles game, comparing it to the earlier eras where the likes of John McEnroe and Yevgeny Kafelnikov prospered in both singles and doubles, winning Grand Slams in both.

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“Doubles started in the 70s and the 80s, even 90s,” said Gaudenzi on the Business of Sport Podcast. “I would say most singles players played also doubles. You could see, if you remember the macros at the time and even in the 90s, there was good players like Kafelnikov, winning slams and so forth. When you look at the data, it shows in the last 20 years, today we don’t have a single top 100 singles player in the top 15 doubles.”

By contrast, the WTA side has stars like Paolini, Mirra Andreeva, and even Jessica Pegula, who often play doubles and even win the bigger trophies. Not to forget, even the likes of Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka had their time in doubles as well, even winning Grand Slam titles.