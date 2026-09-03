“It Hurts My Soul”- Boris Becker Warns Novak Djokovic Could Be Facing a Major Career Decision

Boris Becker watched in heartbreak as Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of a historic 25th Grand Slam title collapsed at the 2026 U.S. Open—and the legendary coach believes it could mark a major turning point in the Serbian icon’s career.

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During a brutal four-hour-and-36-minute opening-round match against Mariano Navone, the 39-year-old superstar visibly crumbled under the oppressive New York humidity, battling severe cramps, nausea, and vomiting courtside. For Becker, who guided Djokovic through one of the most dominant stretches in tennis history, watching his former pupil suffer was deeply painful.

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“This can’t go on like this, it hurts my soul,” Becker expressed on Eurosport. “He’s too big a superstar for this, so he’ll be reflecting very carefully on his future. In the end, everything comes to an end, and then the question is: what’s the next step?”

The 39-year-old, who is usually known for his five-setters even at his age, was extremely exhausted against Navone. Despite pushing himself for over 4 hours and 36 minutes in humid New York conditions, Djokovic’s body failed against the New York humidity and other conditions. The tennis veteran was fighting against nausea, severe cramps and spasms while also vomiting into a courtside bin throughout the match.

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Hence, for Becker, the concern was not the scoreboard or the 25th Grand Slam crown, but Djokovic and his well-being. Djokovic later admitted that his chronic physical health issue has cost him heavily at every tournament this season. Watching an icon like Djokovic crumble at such a high stage of tennis was not hard for former coach Becker, but also for Andy Roddick. However, Roddick’s reaction to the Serbian’s unexpected defeat contrasted with Becker’s.

Tennis World Divided Over Djokovic’s Future

Becker has spent years alongside Djokovic; his worries are backed by knowing Djokovic’s physical limits and deep care for the athlete. However, US Open champion Andy Roddick shut up fans voicing similar opinions as Becker.

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Speaking on his Served podcast, Roddick instantly shut down netizens preparing to bid farewell to Djokovic after the horrific match. “Shut up. He can make that decision. He’s in on his own entry. He’s made the semis more often than not recently. We don’t get a say in it. Everyone chooses their own path,” Roddick stated fiercely.

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Roddick acknowledged Djokovic’s admission regarding his physical issues, but refused to rationalize how any of this could weaken the tennis legend’s mental strength or lead to retirement. Despite noticing Djokovic being very emotional during his fifth set, the former World No. 1 is sure he won’t let outside opinions derail his future goals.

Even before the US Open the American ex-pro had talked about Djokovic’s physical struggles. “Novak has already made adjustments. The second serve goes bigger, goes into the body. He doesn’t defend as well out of the corners. You might see him making more errors. That’s because he is trying to get on the front foot more often,” Roddick said.

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Earlier this season, Roddick had noticed Djokovic’s change in play as he stepped out of his comfort zone to defend. Adapting to modern tennis and young players’ speed, Nole keeps rushing toward the net, hitting fierce returns and adding more speed in his game. This has Roddick believing that Djokovic is not concluding his long career anytime soon, and the US Open match was just one of the few unfortunate instances.

Becker’s blunt warning and Roddick’s stern relief are the two crossroads Djokovic currently seems to be at. The Serb ace reached the Australian Open final earlier this year, and his other three Grand Slams ended in disappointing losses. While Djokovic continued to show his ageless physical limitations through various five-set battle wins, it was not enough to top the podium.

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Becker sees an iconic champion whose top priority should now be health and letting his legacy be cemented forever. While Roddick wants Djokovic to keep pushing till his physical and mental strength finally drains out. Djokovic’s time at Flushing Meadows ended way too early this season, but only time will tell if it was also his final match in New York. Or will he make a comeback next year?