“It Hurts”: Novak Djokovic Breaks Silence After Basel Loss to Jan-Lennard Struff

Novak Djokovic has spent much of his career finding answers to opponents who try to overpower him. His return game, defensive instincts, and ability to absorb pressure have frustrated some of the biggest hitters in tennis. Jan-Lennard Struff, however, refused to let the Serbian dictate the terms of their Basel encounter on Thursday. The German took his chances, attacked relentlessly, and earned a victory that even Djokovic struggled to recall seeing from an opponent before.

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Djokovic did not hide his disappointment after the three-set battle. “It hurts that I lost, you know, he just played amazing tennis,” he admitted after Struff defeated him 6-7(4), 7-5, 7-6(5) in the second round of the Swiss Indoors Basel.

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The 39-year-old also offered a striking assessment of the German’s performance, saying, “I don’t remember playing against someone who was this aggressive and this precise.”

The result ended Djokovic’s unbeaten record against Struff after eight previous victories. It also denied him a chance to move closer to Roger Federer’s career tally of 103 tour-level titles. Djokovic arrived in Basel with 102 titles and fond memories of his 2009 triumph, when he defeated Federer in the Swiss star’s hometown. His return ended in disappointment, but Struff’s performance ensured the German earned the biggest victory of their rivalry.

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The scoreline reflected just how little separated the two players. Djokovic edged the opening-set tiebreak, but Struff refused to back down. The German kept applying pressure with his serve and groundstrokes, then found the breakthrough at 5-5 in the second set. Djokovic’s three double faults in the 12th game gave Struff an opening, and he took it to level the match at one set apiece.

Those double faults could easily have become the main talking point after the defeat. Djokovic, however, refused to use them as an excuse. He pointed instead to the quality of Struff’s tennis at the moments that mattered most.

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“I don’t think my three double faults were the deciding factor,” Djokovic explained. He added that Struff had produced “some incredible shots and incredible points” when Djokovic had opportunities to take control. The Serbian acknowledged that he could have shown more aggression on one or two points, but he made it clear that his opponent deserved the credit.

The numbers backed up Djokovic’s assessment. Struff struck 27 aces and saved all six break points he faced. He also finished with 66 winners, 23 more than Djokovic, and won 29 of 38 trips to the net. Those figures tell the story of a player who did not want to get dragged into extended rallies or allow Djokovic to settle into his familiar rhythm. Struff looked for opportunities to finish points on his own terms, and he executed that plan with impressive consistency.

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The deciding-set tiebreak offered one final example of Struff’s approach. He won all five points on his own serve, with four ending in winners. Djokovic saved the second match point with an ace of his own, but Struff made no mistake on the third. His 27th ace, delivered down the middle, sealed the win after two hours and 35 minutes of tennis.

For Struff, the victory meant more than reaching the Basel quarterfinals. At 36, he finally broke through against a player who had beaten him in all eight of their previous meetings. The German admitted that he had to take risks if he wanted to change that pattern.

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“I knew I needed to go for it. There was only one way to play it. So, I was very, very happy,” Struff said after the match. He explained that he needed to produce his best tennis to have a chance, especially after Djokovic had beaten him “very, very easily” in their earlier encounters.

That mindset proved decisive. Struff did not try to outlast Djokovic from the baseline or wait for the Serbian to make mistakes. He attacked, backed his serve, and trusted his shots at crucial moments. Djokovic’s post-match comments showed how effective that strategy had been. For once, one of the sport’s greatest defenders found himself facing an opponent who consistently matched aggression with precision.

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Djokovic’s ATP Finals Hopes Take a Hit Ahead of Paris Masters

The Basel defeat also carried consequences beyond the tournament itself. Djokovic arrived in Switzerland hoping to collect valuable points in the Race to Turin and strengthen his bid for the ATP Finals. Instead, his second-round exit left him with another challenge to overcome as the season approaches its conclusion.

As of Oct. 30, Djokovic sat 11th in the Race to Turin with 2,890 points, 319 behind Rafael Jodar, who occupied ninth place. With Jannik Sinner ruled out of the ATP Finals because of injury, ninth place could be enough to secure qualification. Djokovic’s position therefore leaves him with ground to make up, and the Paris Masters represents his next major opportunity.

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The stakes are significant for a player who has won the ATP Finals seven times. Djokovic has not competed at the season-ending tournament since 2023, missing the last two editions because of injury. A return would give him a chance to extend his record number of titles at the event and make another statement against a younger generation that has increasingly challenged his dominance.

Paris will not offer an easy route back into contention. Djokovic is a record seven-time champion at the tournament, but he will need a strong run and may also depend on results elsewhere. Sky Sports reported that at least a semifinal appearance, alongside early exits for some of his rivals, could keep his hopes alive. Reaching the final would put him in a stronger position, while winning the title would give him a major points boost.

Djokovic has already shown that he can still compete at the highest level. He reached the Australian Open final, made the Wimbledon semifinals, and won the title in Beijing earlier this season. He has also spoken openly about the physical challenges of the year, but his competitive drive remains intact.

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Before his Basel campaign ended, Djokovic made it clear that he had no intention of making life easy for the younger players on tour. Now, he must turn that determination into results in Paris if he wants to keep his ATP Finals ambition alive.