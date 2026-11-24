Mirra Andreeva’s decision to congratulate Elina Svitolina during her WTA Finals victory speech did not sit well with the Ukrainian. The Russian teenager praised the Ukrainian’s season and her return to tennis after motherhood.

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In an exclusive interview with Ukrainian broadcaster Suspilne Sport on November 23, Svitolina described the moment as a provocation and admitted that it left her extremely uncomfortable. The 32-year-old also explained that her disappointment after losing the final made the interaction even more difficult.

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“Of course, I don’t like losing, especially in a final. It’s extremely painful for me, like a knife through the heart. So I was very upset.”

Svitolina said she had anticipated that Andreeva would try to find words to congratulate her during the trophy presentation. However, she did not consider the public gesture appropriate because of the position she has maintained towards Russian players since the conflict with Ukraine.

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“I don’t think it was very appropriate. We don’t shake hands or take photos with representatives of the aggressor country, so it looked like a provocation.”

The Ukrainian also suggested that she knew the interaction would attract media attention. She was particularly unhappy with how she believed the situation would be covered.

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“It made me very uncomfortable. I knew it would cause a reaction in the media, and the media often side with them in situations like this. So yes, it was extremely unpleasant,” she said to Suspilne Sport.

Andreeva’s comments came after she defeated Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in the championship match on November 15. The 19-year-old had just secured her first WTA Finals title and completed an unbeaten campaign without dropping a set.

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During her winner’s speech, Andreeva specifically addressed Svitolina and praised her achievements throughout the season. She also mentioned the difficulty of returning to professional tennis after becoming a mother.

“You have a little daughter. You’re an amazing mum to be able to come back and achieve such a result. I can’t even imagine how difficult it is.”

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Andreeva also congratulated Svitolina’s team and wished them luck for the next season. However, the Ukrainian did not respond verbally. After delivering her runner-up speech, she had left the stage and sat beside the court. She did nod when Andreeva addressed her.

The interaction attracted criticism from some tennis fans, particularly because Svitolina has consistently refused handshakes and joint photographs with Russian and Belarusian opponents since the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February 2022. Her position is not specific to Andreeva but follows the stance adopted by Ukrainian players during the conflict.

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Svitolina’s coach during the tournament, former Ukrainian tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, also criticised Andreeva’s decision to address her opponent.

Stakhovsky accused the Russian teenager of deliberately manipulating the situation. He argued that praising Svitolina while overlooking Russia’s invasion and Andreeva’s lack of public condemnation of it was not an act of class.

The controversy grew further after American tennis journalist Dave Thomas defended Andreeva. He praised the teenager’s conduct during the ceremony and criticized Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk for their behavior. Thomas described Andreeva as both the best player and the best person on the day.

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Svitolina’s Tough Road to the WTA Finals Title Clash

Svitolina’s reaction also came after a demanding tournament campaign. She began the competition with a 6-4, 6-0 defeat to Andreeva in the group stage, but recovered to keep her hopes of reaching the final alive.

The Ukrainian defeated Karolina Muchova 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 before producing a three-set victory over world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. She then beat Linda Noskova 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals to reach her third WTA Finals championship match.

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It was her first appearance in the final since 2019. Svitolina had won the tournament in 2018 before finishing runner-up the following year. However, Andreeva proved too strong in their second meeting of the competition, securing the title with a 7-5, 6-3 victory.

The Russian’s speech may have been intended as a congratulatory gesture, but Svitolina has now made her discomfort clear. And with no verified public response from Andreeva to the Ukrainian’s latest comments, the disagreement surrounding the trophy ceremony remains unresolved.