“It Really Hurts”- US Open Runner-Up Breaks Down as He Announces End of Junior Career

Even after a memorable effort in a grueling two-hour, 26-minute clash, Guto Miguel lost the US Open boys’ singles to Marcel Latak in an upset. The 17-year-old Brazilian was the tournament’s top seed and hoped to lift the trophy, his last as a junior, before leaving the category behind and entering the big leagues. Alas, it was not to be.

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“Yeah, it’s tough to just speak right now,” Miguel said post-game, confronting his loss with great courage. “It really hurts inside still, but I know what me and my team, we have done to be here, to be standing here, you know, competing until the end. So, I just wanted to thank everyone who cheered for me today. You guys were amazing.”

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He also congratulated Latak on his victory before making the all-important announcement: “But yeah, today I finished my junior career. We had decided, the team, that this will be the last tournament.”

He tearfully admitted that he wanted to bid his junior journey adieu with the US Open trophy in hand. However, Latak simply played better on the day and won the match 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(13).

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Guto Miguel seemed like the favorite from the first round. Up against Daniel Malacek to open his tournament, Miguel was about to lose the match after being down match point. However, he fought back, saved match point, and won.

Miguel faced a similar scare against Wimbledon winner Jordan Lee in the quarterfinal, saved match point again in the match nearly three hours, and ended in a 13-11 third-set tiebreaker.

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Miguel has shown time and time again that he has what it takes to win, as evidenced by his historic Roland Garros win earlier this year, which made him the first Brazilian boys’ singles title there. It is that spirit that also drew Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo to be in attendance during his semifinal against Thilo Berhmann.

Ultimately, Miguel fell short against Latak, who had an absolutely stunning season himself. In fact, Latak barely dropped a set throughout the tournament.

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How Marcel Latak Won the US Open Against Guto Miguel

Marcel Latak watched the first set slip out of his grip at the finals as Miguel captured it 6-3. However, that was the only set he would lose in the matchup.

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After winning the second set 7-5, the last set fell into a brutal tie-breaker for Miguel. Latak led 7-2 and then 9-6. He took losses from time to time, but ultimately, he hit a final backhand shot that ended Miguel’s hopes of one final Juniors trophy.

On his way to the final, Latak eliminated sixth seed Ziga Sesko in his very first round. He then battled 10th seed Dimitar Kisimov in round three and won in straight sets. Fourth seed Keaton Hance in the quarterfinals also faced the same fate against the American player, and so did second seed Jamie Mackenzie in the semi-final.

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As he raced his way to the final, Latak did not drop a single set. He has been in unbelievable form this entire tournament. As he hit his final shot to victory, the American fell to the ground in disbelief.

He has now become the first American to win the boys’ title since Taylor Fritz in 2015. Before him, it was Jack Sock in 2010 and Andy Roddick in 2000. Thus, Latak’s achievement is rare and, in many ways, puts him in the same category as some of the best players ever seen in the sport.

His victory is even more admirable because he came into the tournament unseeded. He was ranked at No. 1,647 as of June 2026 and won matches against some of the highest-ranked players of the tournament.

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In the end, it’s just like Guto Miguel admitted, “It was for Marcel. You deserve it man, congrats.”