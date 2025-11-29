“It Takes a Special Person”: Danielle Collins Breaks Down the Harsh Reality of Dating in Tennis

Danielle Collins has undeniably made her mark on the WTA Tour, with a career highlighted by her appearance in the Australian Open final in 2022 and her triumph at the 2024 Miami Open. But away from the court, Collins is known for openly sharing details about her dating life, something she continued to be candid about in a recent podcast appearance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In a segment on Episode 126 of the Nothing Major Show, Collins expressed a viewpoint that strikes a chord with numerous professional female athletes:

Yeah, well, I feel like it’s different for men and women. I feel like when you’re successful as a guy like you, you’re dating. The amount of people that kind of flock to you is like infinite, right? Like you have a lot more options when you’re successful as a guy, but I feel like as a woman, like, when you start to become more successful, it kind of narrows down the dating pool by a lot.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Collins highlighted a noticeable disparity in how career achievements influence dating opportunities, suggesting that while a male athlete’s success enhances his romantic prospects, it can conversely restrict those of a female athlete.

She posited that this arises from a particular social dynamic: “I feel like men can kind of be intimidated sometimes by successful chicks, like, I don’t know. I don’t know why that is, but I feel like that’s definitely valid for me and like a lot of my friends.”

In addition to the social challenges of dating while being a successful tennis player, she added that the logistical requirements of the nonstop, globe-spanning tennis tour serve as an even more significant barrier for prospective partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

She continued, “I think it takes a special person to want to date a professional tennis player, like male or female, just because we travel so much and our lives revolve around our careers and every aspect, from like the time we go to bed to like what we eat, right? Like training all of the logistics that go into it.”

Imago Image Credits: Danielle Collins/Instagram

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This demanding career trajectory, where every moment and meal is meticulously arranged to optimize performance, allows scant opportunity for a traditional relationship. Collins highlighted the necessity for a partner to not only acknowledge this reality but also to actively champion it.

ADVERTISEMENT

She concluded, “And so you really have to be with someone that’s pretty selfless in that way and understanding that we have a short window to kind of accomplish what we want to accomplish and the goals that we’re working towards and understand that our life revolves around working towards those goals, and it takes a really big sacrifice from the people that any of us date.”

Nonetheless, the tennis star has raised the stakes following the conclusion of her last relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Danielle Collins’ expectations for her relationship

After her recent breakup with boyfriend Bryan Kipp, Danielle Collins has candidly re-entered the dating world, setting her expectations with her usual straightforwardness.

The 31-year-old former Australian Open finalist recently posted her dating app bio on Instagram, and it quickly gained traction for its bold and unyielding criteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her profile states she is a professional tennis player “aspiring to be a trad wife,” who wants to “raise my chickens, do home projects, make freshly baked sourdough, be a stay at home dog mom, and hopefully pop out some babies soon.”

She also set a firm boundary on physical preference, declaring her profile a “no short kings zone” and warning, “If you’re going to lie about your height just leave me the f— alone.”

Collins further demonstrated her direct approach when, after receiving a message from a potential suitor, she responded that anyone sliding into her direct messages should “attach your most recent bank statement while you’re at it.”

Collins’ unfiltered revelations underscore a striking professional paradox: although elite success paves the way for opportunities on the court, it can constrict choices in athletes’ personal lives.