“It Was a Difficult Year”- Joao Fonseca Breaks Down in Tears After Emotional Davis Cup Win

Despite struggling with injuries in recent months, Joao Fonseca stepped up when the Brazilian team needed him the most. The highest-ranked men’s singles player from the country recorded a hard-fought 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker at the Davis Cup. This provided Brazil with the all-important lead in the matchup. But the victory meant something more to Fonseca, who got very emotional as the match concluded.

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The 20-year-old was seen crying his heart out as he sat down after the match. The crowd cheered for him as hard as they could, but the tears just wouldn’t stop coming. Eventually, Fonseca waved to the crowd and exited the arena, handing Brazil the advantage. He admitted that his self-confidence was very low as he entered the tournament and wasn’t even sure whether he would play or not.

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“It was a difficult year,” he said in an interview after the match. “I suffered from a lack of self-confidence and a few injuries. I didn’t come here at 100%, I couldn’t even guarantee that I could play, but this moment, playing Davis Cup for Brazil, means a lot to me. I gave my best, and it’s a very important win for me and the team.”

Fonseca then remarked that a victory like this could have an impact on the rest of his career, not just the ongoing season.

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“Without a doubt, this victory can give me a lot of confidence, but also a lot of maturity. Not just for the rest of the year, but for the rest of my career,” he added.

The Brazilian’s season has pretty much gone downhill since the French Open. He had a terrific run to the quarterfinals in Paris, defeating Novak Djokovic in the process. But injuries haven’t left his side ever since. Fonseca first sustained a right shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of the Eastbourne Open.

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Imago Mutua Madrid Open 2026 – Day 7 Joao Fonseca of Brazil competes against Rafael Jodar of Spain during their Men s Singles match on Day Seven of the Mutua Madrid Open at La Caja Magica on April 26, 2026, in Madrid, Spain. Madrid Madrid Spain PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xMiguelxReisx originalFilename:reis-notitle260426_np19I.jpg

As a result, he didn’t seem to be at his physical best at Wimbledon and was knocked out in the third round by Roman Safiullin. Fonseca then exited the Canadian Open in the Round of 16, suffering a 6-3, 7-6 defeat to eventual champion Ben Shelton. The situation got worse for Fonseca at the Cincinnati Masters as he picked up an abdominal injury, which resulted in his withdrawal from the tournament before the Round of 32.

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The injury proved to be serious and saw Fonseca withdraw from the US Open. So, it wasn’t a surprise that he got emotional after racking up an important win for his country following his injury struggles. Things got even better for the Brazilian team after Fonseca’s victory, as Gustavo Heide pulled off a monumental 4-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory over Stan Wawrinka in the second round. They took a formidable 2-0 lead in the matchup as a result.

The match can be settled in the third round as Brazil’s Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos take on Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker. If not, then Fonseca will make his return to the court and will have the opportunity to settle the tie.

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Joao Fonseca can potentially face Stan Wawrinka at the Davis Cup

The fourth round of the matchup could see Fonseca lock horns against Wawrinka for the first and last time in his career. With the Swiss player set to retire at the end of the season, it is unlikely that Fonseca will get many more opportunities to face him in the future.

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The two have never clashed in a tour-level match before. But Wawrinka will definitely be the one under pressure. This is because Brazil has already taken a formidable lead in the match, and one more defeat for Switzerland would see them get knocked out.

Wawrinka & Co. have no choice but to win the three matches ahead of them. If the next two clashes do go their way, then a deciding clash will be played between the two teams. It will potentially see Gustavo Heide take on Dominic Stricker. It remains to be seen whether the Swiss team will take the match into the final round.