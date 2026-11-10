“It Was Strange”- Juan Carlos Ferrero Admits Coaching Ben Shelton to Beat Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters

Juan Carlos Ferrero faced an unfamiliar situation at the 2026 Paris Masters. After spending seven years helping Carlos Alcaraz build his game, the Spanish coach suddenly had to study it from the opposite side of the net. His new partnership with Ben Shelton had already begun before the final, and Ferrero was involved in the American’s match preparations alongside the World No. 4’s father, Bryan Shelton. The experience gave Ferrero a first taste of his new professional responsibility.

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Ferrero’s involvement began even before the partnership was officially scheduled to start in 2027. He explained that he had already changed his professional focus after agreeing to join the American’s team. His conversations with Bryan and Ben also became more frequent during the week.

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In his interview with Marca, Ferrero described the change in his responsibilities. He said, “Yes, it was strange, I can’t deny it was. It was the first time in eight years that I had to think of ways to counter him. Not to counter him, but to try and counter Carlos’ game.”

The distinction Ferrero made matters. His task was not to take a personal stance against Alcaraz. He had to understand the Spaniard’s strengths and help Shelton find ways to challenge them. That was a different responsibility from the one he had held throughout their eight-year partnership.

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Ferrero also explained how he approached the Paris final from his new position. He had already begun working in the same direction as Shelton and Bryan, and the three discussed preparations before the championship match. The American eventually lost 7-6(5), 7-5, but Ferrero’s involvement offered an early indication of how the new coaching team would operate. Eurosport also reported Ferrero’s admission that he had helped Shelton during the tournament. Eurosport+2

Alcaraz, meanwhile, had publicly backed the appointment after news of Ferrero’s move to Shelton’s team emerged. He suggested the American could improve under the Spaniard’s guidance. Ferrero appreciated that response and told Marca:

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“I’m so glad Carlos feels that way about me. It’s nice and meaningful that he appreciates the work that’s been done and that he really notices he’s learned a lot. The fact that he thinks Ben will also learn from me is very commendable, and I’m grateful for that.”

The comment also showed that Ferrero valued the work he and Alcaraz had completed together. Their professional partnership had ended, but the former coach was pleased that his old player recognized what they had achieved. Now, Ferrero has a different project with Shelton, and Alcaraz is one of the opponents he will have to prepare him for.

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Ferrero Identifies What Ben Shelton Lacked in the Paris Masters Final

Shelton had opportunities to put Alcaraz under greater pressure in the final, but Ferrero felt the American did not make the most of them. He pointed to the first set and a missed chance to take control in the second when he assessed what went wrong.

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Speaking to Marca, Ferrero said:

“A bit of decisiveness. Ben plays aggressively, putting on the pressure. Once you have the opportunities, you have to go for them. When he had the chances, he didn’t quite make the right decisions, he wasn’t as brave as he needed to be.”

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Shelton led 4-2 in the second set before Alcaraz recovered and closed out the match. Ferrero felt the American needed to maintain his aggressive approach in those situations. He also compared the performance with Shelton’s US Open meeting against Alcaraz, where he believed the American had shown greater bravery at important moments. The Paris final carried additional pressure, but Ferrero wanted Shelton to trust the attacking style that defines his game.

The new coach also has a broader tactical plan. He believes Shelton possesses enough weapons to compete with the leading players but needs better judgment about when to use them. Ferrero explained:

“Order is one of the things he needs. Knowing which weapon to use at any given moment.”

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He expanded on that idea by describing what he calls an “invisible game.” It involves reading the position of the opponent, understanding the information provided by each shot, and choosing the right response. Ferrero believes Shelton still loses points that should remain under his control because those decisions have not become automatic. He and Bryan will work together to improve that part of his tennis.

The preseason will give the coaching team its first extended opportunity to address those areas. Ferrero plans to spend December in Orlando with Shelton before returning home for Christmas. He will then travel to Australia ahead of the Australian Open, after Shelton begins his 2027 campaign at the United Cup.