“It Would Mean Everything”- Elena Rybakina Reveals Next Big Goal With Top Rivals Now on Notice

World No.1 and a US Open title- what more can one ask for? Well, for Elena Rybakina, this is just the start. And after winning her third Grand Slam title, the Kazakh already knows what she wants next: a breakthrough on clay.

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“Oh, it would mean everything to me because I think it’s such an achievement if you manage to win all four Grand Slam,” Rybakina said during her interview with CBS, when she was asked what it would mean to win the French Open. “That’s definitely my next goal… We do everything for the next couple of years, try to make it happen.”

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Notably, Rybakina had already reached her dream of becoming World No. 1 before winning the US Open. And after defeating Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in Saturday’s final, the Kazakh clinched her first US Open title and 3rd Grand Slam trophy.

Now, with the biggest ranking dream completed, the French Open has become her next target.

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Rybakina already owns the 2022 Wimbledon, the 2026 Australian Open, and the 2026 US Open titles. That leaves Roland Garros as the only major missing from her collection. Winning there would place her alongside legends like Serena Williams and Steffi Graf. But before Rybakina can think about history, her record in Paris raises some questions.

The Kazakh has reached the French Open quarterfinals twice, in 2021 and 2024. But she has never gone beyond the last 8 during her 8 appearances. Her 2026 campaign ended in the second round after Yuliia Starodubtseva won 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4). That result makes her French Open dream look difficult, especially after an early exit this year. But the US Open showed why Elena Rybakina cannot simply be judged by her past results.

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Before this year, her deepest run in New York had only reached the fourth round. This time, she looked comfortable throughout the tournament and handled every challenge. Then, against Sabalenka, she stayed calm and closed out the biggest match of her career.

That same composure could become her strength when she eventually returns to Paris. In addition, Rybakina knows that staying healthy will be just as important as winning another major.

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“The main priority, because I am not getting younger, is to try to keep myself healthy,” she said. She also wants to manage her calendar carefully so she can return in good health when the new season begins.

Now, Roland Garros offers Elena Rybakina another chance to change an old story.

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“That’s definitely my next goal,” she said about completing the Career Grand Slam. The road to Paris won’t be easy, but neither was her rise to World No. 1 this year. After everything New York changed, Roland Garros could be where Rybakina looks to add the final piece to her Grand Slam story.

However, Rybakina may have conquered Flushing Meadows, but doubts about her coaching team still remain. But the World No. 1 responded to the critics with a subtle message.

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Elena Rybakina wins the US Open, but questions remain about her coach

Rybakina’s season still has one major question hanging over Stefano Vukov and his role. Vukov was suspended by the WTA in 2025 after an investigation found his conduct toward Rybakina objectionable. His suspension was overturned on appeal, allowing him to return to her box during tournaments.

Elena Rybakina defended him throughout the case, but her team has offered little explanation since.

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That silence stands out more now because Vukov’s approach appears different during Rybakina’s biggest matches. His courtside behavior was previously criticized for being negative, critical, and relentless with mistakes. Since returning, he appears more encouraging while offering tactical advice during difficult moments for Rybakina. Against Gauff, Rybakina recovered after losing the opening set and reached her US Open final.

Elena Rybakina has pointed toward her team when discussing the change behind this remarkable season.

“I think that now I have a very good team around me, good people.” She also said, “It’s been a lot going on in the previous year outside of the court.”

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Those comments offer some insight, but they still leave the Vukov questions without clear answers.

Meanwhile, her results with Vukov back in her corner make him a Coach of the Year contender. Rybakina won the Australian Open before beating Sabalenka again for her first US Open title. She also became world No. 1, making Vukov a strong Coach of the Year contender.