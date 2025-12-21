ITA CEO Addresses Backlash Over International Pro-Players Inclusion in NCAA Tennis

Last month, the tennis world was stunned when 23-year-old Italian pro Lorenzo Claverie announced his commitment to the University of Florida for 2026. The move sparked debate, with stars like Coco Gauff and former Andre Agassi coach Brad Gilbert questioning whether NCAA rules are truly fair to both American and international players. Now, ITA CEO David Mullins has stepped forward to address the criticism surrounding pro players’ inclusion in college tennis.

Amid the backlash, Mullins spoke about the growing trend of older international athletes joining US college sports. He appeared on the ‘No-Ad, No Problem’ podcast to address the controversy.

“I think it does. I think all Olympic sports are dealing with this right now. Not just Olympic sports, we have Australian kickers coming into football, 26-27 years old,” he said.

Mullins highlighted that older international athletes are entering US college programs across disciplines. He mentioned track and field as an example of this trend. He believes it reflects poorly on the sport.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Tennis: Los Angeles Tennis Center An aerial view of the Los Angeles Tennis Center on the campus of UCLA, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, in Los Angeles. The stadium is the home of the UCLA Bruins men s and women s tennis teams. Los Angeles California United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xImagexofxSportx ImagexofxSportx iosphotos253032

“I am giving examples, I am just saying it’s not just tennis. Track and field have 26-year-old Ethiopians coming in. And so, I think, it’s not a good look for our sport. And I know in speaking with coaches, they don’t like doing this. They don’t like agreeing to the demands of these student athletes,” Mullins explained.

The controversy gained traction last month when Gilbert questioned the fairness of the rules. He wondered why international players can compete in college while Americans reportedly face stricter rules after turning pro.

Gilbert wrote on X, “How come this happens, 23-year-old freshman who was playing in futures, how long can he play for, also why doesn’t this rule apply to Americans to come back to college tennis then.”

The discussion centers around Italian pro Lorenzo Claverie, who committed to the University of Florida for 2026. Claverie is 23 years old and has played professionally for several years.

He has reached career-high ATP rankings of No. 643 in singles and No. 586 in doubles. He continues competing in Futures and lower-tier ATP events while maintaining college eligibility.

Before turning pro, Claverie was a strong junior player. He reached a career-high ITF junior ranking of No. 52. His current UTR of 12.57 makes him one of the top recruits for the 2026 season.

Despite his age and pro background, Claverie will join Florida as a freshman. This could give him up to four years of NCAA eligibility, depending on the review of his status. This potential advantage is fueling the ongoing debate about fairness in college tennis.

Mullins says older athletes impose limits on college participation

David Mullins later explained in the same podcast that older athletes often ask for limited college participation, financial support, scholarships, and funded pro events. He said coaches dislike these negotiations. However, they accept them because of competitive pressure and expectations from athletic directors.

“Hey, I just want to play, you know three dual matches in the conference tournament or the NCAA and I want to get paid this and want a scholarship and I want you to take me to, 10 pro events and pay for it. Coaches hate having that conversation. They hate agreeing to it. They don’t want to but they feel like, well this is the current environment and I still have to win as a coach. The athletic directors expecting me to challenge for a national championship. So I’m gonna agree to these terms,” he added.

He also noted a difference in treatment between international and American athletes. International players can delay college. They can earn limited prize money and still remain eligible.

American players on the other hand face stricter standards. Many lose eligibility if they test the professional pathway. Some leave school early and cannot return.

This gap creates tension about fairness. The debate now focuses on whether including older players will create confusion and competitive imbalance.