brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Tennis

ITA CEO Addresses Backlash Over International Pro-Players Inclusion in NCAA Tennis

BySupriyo Sarkar

Dec 21, 2025 | 5:43 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Tennis

ITA CEO Addresses Backlash Over International Pro-Players Inclusion in NCAA Tennis

BySupriyo Sarkar

Dec 21, 2025 | 5:43 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Last month, the tennis world was stunned when 23-year-old Italian pro Lorenzo Claverie announced his commitment to the University of Florida for 2026. The move sparked debate, with stars like Coco Gauff and former Andre Agassi coach Brad Gilbert questioning whether NCAA rules are truly fair to both American and international players. Now, ITA CEO David Mullins has stepped forward to address the criticism surrounding pro players’ inclusion in college tennis.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Amid the backlash, Mullins spoke about the growing trend of older international athletes joining US college sports. He appeared on the ‘No-Ad, No Problem’ podcast to address the controversy. 

“I think it does. I think all Olympic sports are dealing with this right now. Not just Olympic sports, we have Australian kickers coming into football, 26-27 years old,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mullins highlighted that older international athletes are entering US college programs across disciplines. He mentioned track and field as an example of this trend. He believes it reflects poorly on the sport.

article-image

Imago

“I am giving examples, I am just saying it’s not just tennis. Track and field have 26-year-old Ethiopians coming in. And so, I think, it’s not a good look for our sport. And I know in speaking with coaches, they don’t like doing this. They don’t like agreeing to the demands of these student athletes,” Mullins explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

The controversy gained traction last month when Gilbert questioned the fairness of the rules. He wondered why international players can compete in college while Americans reportedly face stricter rules after turning pro.

Gilbert wrote on X, “How come this happens, 23-year-old freshman who was playing in futures, how long can he play for, also why doesn’t this rule apply to Americans to come back to college tennis then.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The discussion centers around Italian pro Lorenzo Claverie, who committed to the University of Florida for 2026. Claverie is 23 years old and has played professionally for several years.

He has reached career-high ATP rankings of No. 643 in singles and No. 586 in doubles. He continues competing in Futures and lower-tier ATP events while maintaining college eligibility.

Before turning pro, Claverie was a strong junior player. He reached a career-high ITF junior ranking of No. 52. His current UTR of 12.57 makes him one of the top recruits for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his age and pro background, Claverie will join Florida as a freshman. This could give him up to four years of NCAA eligibility, depending on the review of his status. This potential advantage is fueling the ongoing debate about fairness in college tennis.

Mullins says older athletes impose limits on college participation

David Mullins later explained in the same podcast that older athletes often ask for limited college participation, financial support, scholarships, and funded pro events. He said coaches dislike these negotiations. However, they accept them because of competitive pressure and expectations from athletic directors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Hey, I just want to play, you know three dual matches in the conference tournament or the NCAA and I want to get paid this and want a scholarship and I want you to take me to, 10 pro events and pay for it. Coaches hate having that conversation. They hate agreeing to it. They don’t want to but they feel like, well this is the current environment and I still have to win as a coach. The athletic directors expecting me to challenge for a national championship. So I’m gonna agree to these terms,” he added.

He also noted a difference in treatment between international and American athletes. International players can delay college. They can earn limited prize money and still remain eligible.

Top Stories

Carlos Alcaraz Makes Bold Coaching Call After Sudden Split With Juan Carlos Ferrero

Stan Wawrinka Breaks Silence on Retirement With Emotional Message After 23 Years on Tour

12-Year Ban Sends Shockwaves Through Chinese Tennis After Match-Fixing Scandal

Carlos Alcaraz’s Split With Coach Resulted From ‘Major Disagreements’ With His Father

Daniil Medvedev Brutally Defeated by World No. 524

American players on the other hand face stricter standards. Many lose eligibility if they test the professional pathway. Some leave school early and cannot return.

ADVERTISEMENT

This gap creates tension about fairness. The debate now focuses on whether including older players will create confusion and competitive imbalance.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved