Italian Tennis Boss Issues Bold Statement About Sinner’s Absence at Davis Cup

Italy dominated the 2025 Davis Cup Finals, sweeping Austria, Belgium, and Spain, with Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli delivering outstanding performances. Their doubles team never needed to step in. However, their top seed, Jannik Sinner, was absent, explaining that “the goal is to start off on the right foot in Australia.” Now, Italian tennis chief Angelo Binaghi supports his decision to skip the Davis Cup, agreeing it was the right call for the World No. 2.

Speaking after Italy’s third straight Davis Cup title, Binaghi praised Jannik Sinner’s choice. The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation President said, “Jannik Sinner was right. He said we didn’t need him, because we had a strong team, and that’s what happened.”

In early November, Sky Sports Italy interviewed Sinner. The four-time Major champion and former No. 1 was asked about the backlash he faced after pulling out of this year’s Davis Cup Finals.

The criticism was intense, especially from the Italian media. A front-page headline in Gazzetta dello Sport read: “Sinner, think it over again.” Many felt he owed the nation his presence at such an important event.

Nicola Pietrangeli, now 92 and once Italy’s greatest player before Sinner, also spoke out. The two-time French Open winner said: “It’s a big slap in the face to the Italian sports world.”

And this was not the first time Sinner dealt with similar criticism. He was questioned when he skipped the Davis Cup in 2023. The same thing happened when he chose not to play in the Paris Olympics the following year.

Sinner expressed frustration over how the media handled the situation. He pointed out that the focus was always on his absence instead of his teammates’ strength.

“We have an incredible team even without me, and no one’s talking about it. We have to do without the world number 26, who right now is (Luciano) Darderi. We can afford not to call the world number 26 in the Davis Cup because we have (Flavio) Cobolli, (Lorenzo) Musetti, and so many others: we have an incredible doubles team! We can win even like that, we still have Berrettini, so the chances of winning the Davis Cup are high,” he added.

His words showed complete trust in the Italian squad. He believed the team was strong and capable of winning without him.

Now, his decision has been praised after Italy’s success. Even though he did not play, Sinner publicly supported the team. He made it clear that he was not on the court, but he was with them in spirit.

Italy’s Davis Cup hat-trick earns heartfelt reaction from Sinner

Italy made history at the 2025 Davis Cup Finals, becoming the first team since the United States in 1971 to claim three consecutive titles. They achieved this remarkable feat without their top two-ranked players, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti, yet still delivered a flawless run.

Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli stepped into the spotlight, carrying the Italian charge with confidence and grit. The duo won three matches each, ensuring Italy did not drop a single rubber across all three ties. Their dominance electrified the home crowd in Bologna.

Cobolli, who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals earlier this year, produced one of the tournament’s standout moments. Facing Spain, the 23-year-old unleashed a spirited comeback against Jaume Munar. After Berrettini opened with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta, Cobolli surged back from a set and a break down to defeat Munar 1-6, 7-6(5), 7-5.

The victory triggered unforgettable celebrations, with Italian fans roaring inside the arena as their team clinched the hat-trick.

Shortly after the triumph, World No. 2 Sinner, instrumental in Italy’s 2023 and 2024 victories, expressed his pride from afar. Posting on Instagram, he wrote, “Congratulations on this incredible victory.”

Captain Filippo Volandri, moved by the accomplishment, praised not only the players on court but also those who were absent. “As a group, what I said, we had the power to manage these moments. We felt also the players that were not here, but it was like they were here, like Jannik, like (Matteo) Arnaldi, like (Lorenzo) Musetti. It’s a big, big team and only if you have a big team, you can reach this unbelievable result. It’s incredible,” he reflected.

As Sinner shifts into off-season mode, his focus will now turn toward a strong campaign at the Australian Open. But this Davis Cup triumph, achieved through depth, belief and collective strength, will remain a defining chapter in Italy’s golden era.