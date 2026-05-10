Italian Tennis Chief Demands for Fifth Grand Slam to Break the ‘Scandulous’ Monopoly of Current Structure

Tennis is facing turbulence that has thrown the sport’s rhythm into disarray. Stars like Carlos Alcaraz have already warned that the hectic schedule is ‘going to kill’ players, a concern shared by many. While top WTA and ATP players have recently discussed a potential Roland Garros boycott over stagnant prize money. Angelo Binaghi, president of the Italian Tennis Federation, has now fanned the flames by hinting at another Grand Slam shake-up, escalating the already tense situation once again.

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Speaking to UniversTennis, Angelo Binaghi expressed sharp criticism of the current tennis system, arguing that it excessively favors the four historic Grand Slams. “This monopoly is something scandalous and a serious handicap for tennis.”

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The 65-year-old leader argued that the current model is rigid and unyielding. “There is no meritocratic system while the current system protects those who do not do their best for tennis,” he said, highlighting his concerns about fairness in the sport.

Binaghi also expressed support for players’ recent demands for a better redistribution of revenue generated by Grand Slam tournaments.

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Imago 260510 — ROME, May 10, 2026 — Photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a general view of the men s singles second round match between Jannick Sinner of Italy and Sebastian Ofner of Austria at the ATP, Tennis Herren Italian Open in Rome, Italy. SPITALY-ROME-TENNIS-ATP-ITALIAN OPEN-MEN S SINGLES WangxKaiyan PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

“The demands of the players are absolutely legitimate. There are four countries in the world that have a mountain of money to invest in their tennis that other nations don’t have. I’m trying to blow up this monopoly,” he added.

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The Italian tennis chief now openly states that he wants to host a fifth Grand Slam in Italy. While the project is still in its early stages, he assured that several options are already being considered.

“It is obvious that we have our ideas, but we are clearly willing to organize it anywhere in Italy and on any surface,” Binaghi said, emphasizing flexibility in planning the potential tournament.

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However, he also urged patience and discretion at this stage. “Be patient, let us work discreetly to find the best possible solutions,” he said, signaling that the project would be carefully developed behind the scenes.

Binaghi believes the current context makes this project realistic, particularly due to the explosion of Italian tennis in recent years. “What tennis is currently experiencing in Italy will be difficult to replicate in the future,” he said.

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The Italian leader appears determined to see this vision through. “As long as I am a leader, I will try to get it,” he declared, underscoring his commitment to the cause.

He concluded with a stark warning about the opportunity at stake. “If we don’t succeed, tennis will lose a unique opportunity because no one will succeed in the next hundred years,” he said, highlighting the historic nature of the ambition.

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This is not the first time Binaghi has called for another Slam, particularly in Italy. His grand aim is to elevate the Italian Open into a fifth Grand Slam alongside the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open, potentially upending a century of tennis history.

“In what other part of society is there a monopoly that lasts for more than 100 years?” Binaghi asked last year on the final day of the Italian Open. “Why are there always four and always the same four? … It’s absolutely unfair and doesn’t help tennis grow.”

Italy has also hosted the ATP Finals in Turin since 2021, and recently extended its hosting contract for the year-ending tournament through 2030, which features the top eight men’s players. “We’re now the world champion both on the court and at the organizational level,” Binaghi said, highlighting Italy’s rising influence.

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Last year, Binaghi expressed interest in acquiring the license for the Madrid Open, which immediately precedes Rome on the tennis calendar. His idea was that eliminating Madrid and making Rome bigger could help create a fifth Slam.

“We need to be attentive on the international market and try to take advantage of every opportunity that arises, from the smallest ATP 250 all the way up to the biggest tournaments,” he said.

While Binaghi now shares his desire for a fifth Slam, the debate continues over whether Italy truly needs another Grand Slam amid the already hectic clay and grass-court seasons.

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South America deserves a Grand Slam to boost tennis growth regionally

The already hectic tennis schedule has recently seen the first-ever expansion of the Masters 1000 category in the ATP Tour’s 35-year history, with a new tournament added in Saudi Arabia.

Amid this expansion, many have questioned why South America hasn’t been considered for a Grand Slam. The continent is passionate about tennis, yet it has produced very few stars in recent memory.

Joao Fonseca represents Brazil’s first male talent since Gustavo Kuerten. Despite his relative inexperience, the 19-year-old consistently draws huge crowds of passionate fans wherever he competes.

A fifth Grand Slam in South America could encourage greater talent development in the region. The opportunity would not only inspire young players but also reward the continent’s obvious passion for the sport.

The South American swing of the tour is one of the most underappreciated and undervalued runs of tournaments. It represents a missed opportunity for tennis to expand into less-established markets and engage enthusiastic fans.

Carlos Alcaraz has admitted he loves the South American swing, even though he hasn’t returned since getting injured in Rio two years ago.

“It’s beautiful. The people get really involved in tennis; the fans there are incredible. I received loads of support, which I loved. We’ll see if they keep playing it because it’s a swing that, personally, I’d love to experience again,” Alcaraz said.

The debate around whether Italy deserves a fifth Grand Slam continues, but the question of South America’s potential remains equally compelling. Fans and players alike clearly see the value of expanding tennis in the region.

As the tour grows and schedules remain hectic, the conversation about a South American Grand Slam is likely to continue. With talent emerging and fan passion evident, the region appears ready for its moment on tennis’ biggest stage.