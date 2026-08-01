ITIA Releases Surprising New Details Behind Marketa Vondrousova’s Suspension

The ITIA has published a lengthy 58-page document, highlighting several key aspects of the Marketa Vondrousova doping ban. The fact that both parties were not on the same page about the chain of events was established at the outset of the legal proceedings, but the report identifies areas where it appears the Czech player and her team were unaware of the regulations.

“During the first exchange, the player declined to open the door and said to the DCO that she had to call her agent, since she did not know what was happening as she had never been tested at home outside of her 60-minute slot before,” read the ITIA statement (Page 10). “At 8:05pm, the player sent a text message on WhatsApp to her boyfriend, Andrew Paulson, who is also a Czech professional tennis player. The message, translated into English, read: ‘So like here is ringing some c*** from the doping’.”

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The whereabouts rule in tennis is quite a controversial regulation as it stands, but each player is required to provide details of their location and availability for random drug tests while they are active on Tour. However, the Vondrousova case has shown that doping officers have the power to reach the players and conduct the tests outside the time period designated by the player.

The detailed ITIA statement has also mentioned certain key points of difference in the accounts of Vondrousova and the doping officer on the night. While the latter has officially stated that she gave proper identification while introducing herself to Vondrousova, the Czech player has stated that the identification provided was vague and she was disturbed by the frantic ringing of the doorbell by the officer, which differs from the officer’s account, who seems to have rung the doorbell once.

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Another point of discrepancy is that Vondrousova and the officer came face-to-face outside her home, where the officer had the Czech sign a form outlining the consequences of refusing a test. However, Vondrousova stated that she was pressured into signing the form without knowing the exact language of its contents.

Following the ITIA verdict, Vondrousova will now face the challenge of taking her case to the CAS to reduce or reverse the ITIA’s four-year ban. Even though the situation is tough for the Czech player, she has received support from other WTA players during this time.

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Players and Experts Have Come in Marketa Vondrousova’s Defense

WTA players have come out in defense of Vondrousova, claiming the four-year ban was an excessive measure for someone refusing the doping test. Several players have also taken up the matter of security, as the Czech had to deal with this ordeal during the night, something which has been at the heart of her defense; she was not comfortable letting someone in her house at night.

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Jessica Pegula was one of the strongest voices in this regard, as the American was critical of the time period of the ban. The American also brought up the cases of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, where the duo had to face bans for three and one month, respectively, even after failing the drug test, although due to accidental contamination.

“But I just think for something like that, for four years, you’re ruining someone’s career over something that could have really just been a complete misunderstanding,” said Pegula. “I just don’t think that’s fair. I think the sentencing is so harsh”.

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Experts like Patrick McEnroe also weighed in, sharing the view that four years was far too harsh a punishment for Vondrousova under the circumstances. The Czech also received words of support from the likes of Coco Gauff, Sorana Cirstea, and her compatriot Karolina Muchova, among many others.