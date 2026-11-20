The WTA Threat Matrix report that was published on July 16 used the words “significant progress” in its title to underline its success in countering online abuse faced by players. While the report talked about the removal of 66 percent of serious abuse, it seems British pro Sonay Kartal does not fall into that category, as the 25-year-old spoke about having to deal with online abuse on a daily basis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, it’s something that comes with the sport,” said Kartal during a Guardian interview. “I don’t really have a choice to not deal with it. Obviously, it’s not a good thing to have and as a player, win or lose, you’re seeing those things. You can try to take yourself away from it as much as you can, and you can do different things to your account to try to hide it, but it’s a shame that it is something we have to deal with, and hopefully it can change. But we’ve all been there, we know what it’s like when you have a loss and you see your social media flooded with not very nice comments. “I see those comments every day, it’s hard to avoid them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kartal’s situation is part of a broader problem on the WTA, which has seen several top players speak out about the vile environment on social media they face, especially after losing matches. The Threat Matrix and other algorithms have identified disgruntled gamblers as one of the main sources of the abuse, with a limited number of social media accounts being responsible for the majority of the abuse, as the report showed nine percent of the total flagged accounts were contributing to 87 percent of the total ‘high-concern’ abuse.

2026 has already seen the Coco Gauff case, where the two-time Major champion faced massive online backlash after a contentious video review call during her match against Xinran Sun at the China Open. The American had to skip the final WTA 1000 event of the season in Wuhan to get her mind right, as the abuse had a definite racial component to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only are gamblers focused on on-court performances, but players are also not spared from abuse regarding their personal lives. Just ask Elina Svitolina, who spoke about how the online backlash negatively impacted her following her split with Gael Monfils, while the Ukrainian player was having a run at the WTA Finals.

“Still lots of things going on, social media, lots of pressure, and I think lots of talking, negative talking also on social media towards me,” Svitolina stated in an interview. “I wouldn’t say it’s an escape in a way, because in this situation, I just want to be away from the media and all the social media.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kartal is not the only British player who has called out online abuse in recent times. Her compatriot, Jodie Burrage, faced the same issue during her run at the Chennai Open. Having lost her match against local qualifier Vaishnavi Adkar, the Brit faced a wave of abusive comments on Instagram, which she shared via screenshots on her own account. Most of the abusive comments she has received have been in her inbox, which somewhat neutralizes the threat-detection mechanisms put in place by the WTA that monitor comments on public posts across social media platforms.

The abuse is tough to take for some of the top players as well, with the likes of Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek often stepping away from the limelight and deactivating their social media accounts from time to time. However, the abuse cannot undermine the effort the players put in, which saw Kartal make a terrific comeback to the top of the sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonay Kartal Made a Comeback From Injury in 2026

Two quarterfinal runs in Auckland and Abu Dhabi gave Kartal a fine start to the season, not to mention a fourth-round run at Indian Wells. However, the Brit’s progress was halted by a back injury, which sidelined her for around six months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kartal had to undergo a rigorous recovery process, finding ways to overcome back pain in order to return to the top level. She spoke about the journey in her interview, wishing no one else suffered her fate.

“It was just very uncomfortable,” said Kartal in the Guardian interview. “I had a lot of nerve pain, too. I wouldn’t wish sciatica pain upon anyone. Back pain and nerve pain is not fun.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The recovery worked as Kartal went on a terrific run at the Wuhan Open, beating the likes of Elina Svitolina, Belinda Bencic, Jasmine Paolini, and Jelena Ostapenko before falling to Maja Chwalinska in a three-set final. The Brit’s grit and determination got WTA recognition, as she was named to the nominee list for the “Comeback of the Year” award, alongside the likes of Zheng Qinwen and Bianca Andreescu.