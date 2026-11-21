The last few months have been incredibly tough for Jannik Sinner, and his situation still doesn’t look good. He hasn’t made a competitive appearance since the Wimbledon final in July due to a right knee issue. The injury not only resulted in him withdrawing from several important tournaments, but also led to him losing the No. 1 spot in the rankings to Alexander Zverev. However, according to Sinner’s former coach, Darren Cahill, the Italian hasn’t allowed the lingering injury to affect his attitude and strength.

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“It’s been frustrating, no question about it,” he said on The Tennis Channel. “Something so small that has just been lingering around for so long. You’re right, his attitude, his ability to put a smile on his face, to work through the frustrating rehabilitation that he’s been doing, and it’s been tedious for him. 3-4 hours in the gym, going through a bunch of exercises to get the strength back in the leg and get the knee right.”

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Cahill also revealed that Sinner could return to the court very soon as he continues to work endlessly with his doctors and physios.

“It’s been difficult for him, but his attitude throughout it has been 100%, and he’s trusting the doctors and the physios, and he’s on the right path. Fingers crossed he’ll get back on court really soon,” he added.

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Sinner’s final season under Cahill‘s guidance was kind of a mixed bag. The 25-year-old broke many records in the first half of the season, clinching five consecutive Masters 1000 titles alongside the SW19 crown. He was expected to achieve much more in the second half of the year, but had to skip both the North American and European swings before pulling out of the ATP Finals as well.

Imago Jannik Sinner (Image Credit – Imago)

Sinner’s withdrawal from the year-end tournament opened the door for Zverev to dethrone him and become the World No. 1. Despite being out of action for over four months now, the Italian still holds the No. 2 spot with 7,950 points. This is mainly because he had built up a huge lead over the rest of the pack while being active and would have most certainly held onto the top spot if it wasn’t for the knee injury.

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While fans have been waiting desperately for Sinner to make his return, their hopes may suffer a major blow. It is unclear when the World No. 2 will be able to regain his fitness, and there are growing doubts that he may require surgery to heal the knee issue for good.

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Jannik Sinner can miss the Australian Open as well due to his knee problems

According to a report by Libero, Sinner’s comeback could be pushed deep into 2027 if he undergoes surgery. This would likely rule him out of the Australian Open and other important events on the Tour.

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The report also stated that the issue could be a meniscus injury. A normal arthroscopy for such a setback is expected to take six to eight weeks to heal. If Sinner does undergo the procedure, then he wouldn’t just miss the entire Australian swing, but he may not return to the court until spring.

This could also result in him losing even more ground to Zverev at the top of the rankings. Not to mention that players like Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton could overtake Sinner, and he could be at risk of moving out of the top five.

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Although undergoing surgery could have its own consequences, Sinner is expected to give the injury sufficient time to heal. He and his team have been very cautious throughout his road to recovery and are likely to continue with that approach even if it leads to more tournament withdrawals.

Having recently hired Magnus Norman as Cahill’s replacement, it is currently unclear when Sinner will play his first match under the new coach. Only time will tell whether the Italian will make his return to the court before the Australian Open arrives in a few months.