It has always been tricky for Frances Tiafoe to qualify for the ATP Finals, as the American seemed to reserve his best tennis for the US hard-court events. While it was great for the home audience, the approach was detrimental to the World No. 8’s game for the rest of the season. However, fast forward to the end of the 2026 season, the American player finished one of his most successful seasons on the Tour, one that saw him qualify for Turin, while not being content with his success.

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“It’s been an insane year,” said Tiafoe in an Associated Press interview. “I know what I put in this year to be eight. And eight’s great but it’s not top five. I’m in a really big, curious place to see how good I can be at this game. Sky’s the limit.”

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Tiafoe finished the season ranked 8th, his best season-ending ranking since 16th in 2023. The American had a 45-23 win-loss record for the year, winning a title at the Halle Open, where he beat Taylor Fritz in the final. He also reached the finals of the Acapulco Open and the Cincinnati Open, falling second to the likes of Flavio Cobolli and Arthur Fils. Not to mention, he once again had a flying time at Flushing Meadows, reaching a third career semifinal at the US Open.

Bringing in sports scientist Mark Kovacs seems to have been the masterstroke for Tiafoe after the American let go of his established team of David Witt and Jordi Arconada in 2025. Bringing in Kovacs meant that Tiafoe was willing to lead a regimented life, focusing on off-court discipline, including strict diets and training routines. While there is a tactical rationale for bringing in the new coaching team, there’s also an off-court familiarity for Tiafoe, who knows Kovacs and new hitting partner Brian Kubick from their USTA association.

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The new approach benefitted Tiafoe in playing longer matches and becoming more effective in deciding sets. The American’s efficiency during five-set matches at the Majors was another highlight point in 2026, which was seen at the French Open, where he won back-to-back five-set matches to beat the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Jaime Faria. At the US Open, Tiafoe came back from two sets down against Alex Michelsen in the quarterfinals and won, even though his opponent served for the win.

The World No. 8’s new disciplined approach worked wonders for him as he recovered from a wrist injury after the Canadian Open, returning quickly to post strong results in Cincinnati and New York. Not to forget, Tiafoe had 6 Top 10 wins this season, the most he has ever had in any season, three of which came during his title run in Halle.

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Tiafoe is not the first player who has benefitted from an association with Kovacs. The veteran sports scientist had previously worked with the likes of John Isner, Madison Keys, and Sloane Stephens. Not to mention, even Novak Djokovic brought on Kovacs for a limited time period to prepare for the 2026 Australian Open. The move paid off for the Serbian, who had a runner-up finish in Melbourne, including a five-set win over Jannik Sinner in the semifinal.

While Tiafoe aims to keep climbing higher on the rungs of the ATP rankings, there are certainly a few ways in which he could do so in the next season.

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Frances Tiafoe Needs to Improve on a Few Things to Better His Ranking

Despite having a great season, the ending saw a dip in Tiafoe’s form as he finished with a 2-5 record on the indoor hard courts. If the American has to finish in the Top 5, he needs to sustain his form till the end of the season, most of which is played on the indoor hard courts. Tiafoe has reached only one indoor final in his career, back at the 2021 Vienna Open, which is a bit of a surprise, given the American’s powerful serve, which should be more effective on the faster surface.

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For Tiafoe to keep climbing the rankings, the American needs to perform better at the bigger events. Despite having a semifinal finish at the US Open, his overall Slam record was 12-4 for the season, with the World No. 8 not going past the fourth round in any of the other three Majors. His record at Masters level was 13-7, which was mostly due to the runner-up finish in Cincinnati and a quarterfinal finish at the Miami Open, once again, two US-based events.

Lastly, his record in the finals is something that Tiafoe can work on. The American has won only 4 of his 13 career finals, including one out of three this year. While he has reached the quarterfinal stage in 8 events this year, Tiafoe needs to get some results in his favor during the business end of tournaments to get a ranking boost.