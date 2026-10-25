“It’s Time to Close My Career” — 23-Year-Old ATP Pro Announces Retirement to Pursue a Different Path

Professional tennis demands years of sacrifice, and walking away from the sport can be just as difficult as breaking into it. For Christopher Li, the decision comes at 23, after years of competing for Peru, building his game in American college tennis, and pursuing his dream on the professional circuit. The Peruvian player has now decided that his future lies beyond the tennis court, bringing an end to a journey that began when he was just three years old.

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“Today I close the most important chapter of my life,” Li wrote in a retirement announcement posted on his personal Instagram account, @christopher__li. “I think it’s time to close my career as a professional tennis player, happy and grateful for everything he has given me.”

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Li leaves tennis with a career that took him from the junior circuit in South America to the United States, where he competed for three major college programs before continuing his professional journey. His achievements included a junior Grand Slam appearance, multiple ITF junior titles, and a productive collegiate career.

Born in Lima, Peru, on July 15, 2003, Li started playing tennis at just three years old. His talent became apparent during his junior years. According to the University of North Carolina’s official profile, he reached No. 1 in all of South America and climbed to No. 175 in the ITF junior rankings at age 15. He also won three ITF J5 singles titles in 2018 and claimed a doubles title that year. His junior career eventually brought him to a career-high No. 72 in the ITF rankings.

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One of his notable milestones came in 2021, when he qualified for the junior US Open. The tournament gave him the opportunity to represent Peru on one of tennis’s biggest stages. He later moved into American college tennis, beginning with North Carolina in 2021.

Li spent two seasons with the Tar Heels before transferring to the University of Tennessee for the 2023-24 campaign. That season proved particularly productive, as he finished with a 26-10 singles record and went 8-3 in SEC play. He primarily competed at No. 3 singles.

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He then joined Ohio State for his senior season in 2024-25. Li started strongly, winning his first eight dual singles matches of the spring in straight sets. An ankle injury later forced him to miss a significant portion of the season, although he still finished with an 18-6 overall singles record. Ohio State also named him a Scholar-Athlete in 2025. After college, Li continued competing in professional tournaments. His career also included appearances at ITF events and Challenger qualifying draws.

For Li, tennis offered more than results and rankings. He credited the sport with allowing him to represent Peru, earn an American college scholarship, and meet people he admired. He also expressed pride in his journey, even with the bittersweet feeling that he still had goals left to achieve.

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Why Is Christopher Li Retiring From Tennis?

Li has not attributed his retirement to a specific injury, ranking, or disappointing result. Instead, his Instagram announcement points to a shift in priorities and a desire to pursue a different career.

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“Since I was a child I always dreamed of being a professional tennis player, but along the way I learned that dreams change,” he explained in his post. He admitted that accepting the change had not been easy, but he felt ready to close this chapter of his life.

His next priority is to finish his master’s degree. Li also revealed that he hopes to help more people build healthier habits. His message focused on the lessons tennis taught him about nutrition, sleep, exercise, recovery, and mental well-being.

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He believes those lessons extend far beyond professional sport. In his view, the most important thing tennis gave him was not simply the opportunity to compete, but a healthy lifestyle that he would not trade for anything.

Li thanked his parents, family, friends, and the people who supported him throughout his career. He also acknowledged Laura, Reform Peru, and former Peruvian tennis player Luis Horna for their support.

Although the decision carries a sense of loss, Li appears ready for the next stage of his life. He has not yet detailed the project he hopes to pursue in health and wellness, but promised to share more soon.

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For now, the former junior standout is focusing on his education and a new ambition. His professional tennis career may be over, but he hopes the lessons he learned through the sport will help him make a difference beyond the court.

“Gracias, tenis… nos volveremos a ver,” he wrote in closing. Thank you, tennis. We will meet again.