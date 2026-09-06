“It’s Worse”- Coco Gauff Warns Kids After Hitting Herself During US Open Match

Coco Gauff had every reason to be pleased after another straight-set victory at the US Open. But one frustrated moment during the match against Cristina Bucsa left her with a message she wanted young fans to hear: don’t copy her.

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The American was asked about the moment after her 6-3, 6-4 win. “There was a moment in your frustration today when you took a ball, and you kind of banged it against your head a few times… was it a conscious way to let out your frustration without hurting?” Gauff was asked.

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“It’s definitely not something I want to do. My team hates when I do that, and I hate it too. Umm, so I definitely don’t encourage it. I mean I did win I think like eight points in a row after that (laughs). So, I don’t know. But I definitely I think sometimes we don’t want to like break a racket. And in hindsight, in our heads, we may think that’s better. But I think it’s worse to hit yourself. I think I should just break the racket, honestly. Umm, and just take the fine. So, I definitely think it’s something that I shouldn’t do.” Gauff said during the press conference.

She further went on to add, “I don’t think it’s a good thing, and I can’t speak for other players, but definitely it’s not something that I want to do. I mean, I will say, with the ball it doesn’t hurt. I’ve done it with a racket before. Don’t do that. But it’s definitely not something, if you’re a kid, don’t do that. And I’m going to work on myself to not do that anymore when I’m frustrated.”

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The warning came after Gauff fought through another tricky contest. Bucsa raced to a 3-1 lead after a Gauff double fault helped hand her the first break, but the fourth seed quickly turned things around. Gauff won five straight games, broke again for 5-3, and then served out the opening set 6-3.

The second set was locked at 3-3 before Gauff found another opening. She broke for 4-3, surrendered the advantage immediately, and then responded by winning the final eight points of the match. The 6-3, 6-4 victory gave her a ninth consecutive win and her fifth straight US Open appearance in the Round of 16.

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Yet the head-hitting incident wasn’t completely out of character…

Earlier this season at the Italian Open, Gauff had another difficult moment. After dropping the opening set against Solana Sierra, she struck herself twice on the head with her racket while walking toward her chair.

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She recovered to win 5-7, 6-0, 6-4, but admitted afterward that off-court emotions had followed her onto the court. “Once you go through things off court, then you come on court and everything gets amplified,” Gauff said.

The Australian Open brought another flashpoint. After losing 6-1, 6-2 to Elina Svitolina in the quarterfinals, Gauff left the court and repeatedly smashed her racket against the floor inside a Melbourne Park tunnel.

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So this is not new. Gauff has struggled with how to release frustration, and now she is openly admitting that hitting herself is one habit she wants to stop.

This time, though, she drew her own line…

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For a player with millions of young fans watching her every move, Gauff understands that frustration can be contagious. Her message wasn’t about pretending athletes never lose their temper. It was about learning what to do when they do.

And she may have found herself tested again soon.

Coco Gauff will face her compatriot in the next round

Gauff’s next opponent will be 18-year-old American Iva Jovic, who outlasted Alexandra Eala 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in a three-hour battle.

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Jovic knows the challenge ahead. She lost to Gauff in Rome earlier this year but isn’t arriving in New York intimidated.

“I’m gonna be more than happy to bring this fight and this energy… Whatever happens. Then I can leave with my head held high,” Jovic said. “She’s playing some unbelievable tennis and is a really great person.”

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Gauff enters that matchup carrying nine straight victories, having arrived in New York after winning the Cincinnati title. She is also chasing another deep run at the tournament where she became a Grand Slam champion in 2023.

The tennis has been impressive. The composure, however, may be the bigger story…

Because for Gauff, learning how to win isn’t the only part of growing into a champion. Learning how to handle the moments when things go wrong might matter just as much.