Iva Jovic Reveals How Novak Djokovic Helped Her Defeat Jasmine Paolini at Australian Open

At just 18 years old, Iva Jovic, the youngest player in the Top 100, delivered the biggest upset of the Australian Open earlier today. She stunned No. 7 seed Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 7-6(3), with a fearless performance at John Cain Arena. So what was the secret to her success and how did Novak Djokovic factor into it?

In her post-match press conference, Jovic was asked about her mindset going into the match and about reaching out to Novak Djokovic for advice. Interestingly enough, whatever he told her clearly worked.

“Yeah, I actually spoke to Novak yesterday a little bit. It was pretty incredible, and he gave me some very attentive tips for my game and something I can try to incorporate into this match that I just played,” revealed Jovic.

The teenager was broken twice while serving for the match, but she stayed calm and leaned on Djokovic’s words before closing it out in the tiebreak. “That was one of the things in the forefront of my mind, ’cause I think when Novak gives you some advice, you follow it,” Jovic said with a laugh.

And if you’re wondering what advice the 24-time Grand Slam champion gave her, Jovic was happy to share. “It was just to open up the court a little bit better, not to rush into the shots all the time, [and to] find some more width,” she revealed.

She said she focused on doing exactly that, and it paid off. “So I’m just going to try to keep listening to Novak,” added Jovic with a smile.

If you didn’t already know, Iva Jovic and Novak Djokovic share a connection – Jovic’s father is Serbian. Jovic has moreover spent plenty of time in the country, often visiting Belgrade and the southern town of Leskovac, where she has extended family.

With the win, Iva Jovic will now face Yulia Putintseva, who battled through a hostile crowd to beat Turkey’s Zeynep Sonmez 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3.

