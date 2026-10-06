“I’ve Been There”- Novak Djokovic Shows Class Act After Daniil Medvedev’s Disqualification at China Open

Getting defaulted for hitting a person with a ball struck backward. For Novak Djokovic, it certainly did sound familiar. During his match against Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2020 US Open, the Serb had accidentally hit a ball backward, hitting a lineswoman in the throat, the force of which brought Laura Clark to her knees. What followed was a hugely controversial decision that saw the former World No. 1 be disqualified from the event.

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Fast forward to 2026, Djokovic was in an intense battle against Daniil Medvedev at the China Open. Being 7-5, 5-3 up in the match, the Serb was on his way to serving out the match. However, Medvedev was not letting it go that easily as he won the first point of the game to go 15-0 up. This is when the Serb places an excellent wide serve to the Russian’s forehand, one he could not reach. However, once the ball hit the boards and bounced up, Medvedev hit it backward towards in frustration, hitting a fan in the face.

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“Bit in shock after that one,” said Djokovic after the match on X. “An incredible battle, and grateful to be heading to another China Open final. Most importantly, wishing the injured spectator a speedy recovery.

“Also sending thoughts to @DaniilMedwed. I’ve been there. See you tomorrow, Beijing. Idemooo.”

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The fan in question was escorted off the court for medical attention, while Medvedev was defaulted from the match after chair umpire Mohammed Lahyani and tournament officials assessed the situation. The Russian was remorseful about how the incident panned out, while clarifying that he hit the ball with the intention of keeping it in the court, an explanation that is uncharacteristic of the Russian.

While Medvedev took his misfortune in Beijing sportingly, Djokovic did not go quietly during his incident in New York in 2020. Once the decision was made to disqualify him, the then 17-time Major champion pleaded his case in front of the chair umpire, pointing out that the injured lineswoman recovered after the initial medical attention on court. The Serb also made a prompt exit from Flushing Meadows without any explanation, something which did not sit well with former pros like Tim Henman and Greg Rusedski.

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While Djokovic and Medvedev took different approaches to their respective situations, the penalties imposed were similar. Both were stripped of the ranking points and prize money they had earned for their respective tournament runs. The penalties might be perceived as harsh, but they do stem from the umpire’s subjective assessment of the player’s intent and the severity of the injury sustained by the person in question. While the rule is necessary for fan safety, the lack of an objective measure often leads to inconsistent rulings from the umpires.

In one of the matches at the recently concluded US Open, Belinda Bencic had hit a ball in frustration into the stands during her match against Yulia Putintseva. The ball had struck a fan, but the person in question was not injured, leading chair umpire Arnaud Gaubas to rule no default for the Swiss player.

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As for Djokovic, the Serb will prepare to secure a seventh title in China on Tuesday’s final, keeping his streak intact. Beijing still remains a fortress for the Serb, who is now 33-0 at the China Open. The former World No.1 has already won the event six times and will be keen to win a seventh title as he takes on Alex de Minaur in the final, while having a 3-1 head-to-head record against the Australian.

Djokovic has improved his form as the tournament has gone on, after a tough start on the court and physical struggles. In his match against Bu Yunchaokete, the 24-time Major champion looked on the brink after losing the first set and receiving a medical timeout in the second set. But given his record in Beijing, it’s not surprising that the six-time champion has managed to turn it around.

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While winning a seventh title in Beijing will be a huge motivation for Djokovic, there is the added factor of the ATP Finals qualification. Currently 10th on the Race Rankings, the title will help the Serb move closer towards the final qualification spot for Turin, a competition he is keen on playing this year.