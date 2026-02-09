Jack Draper Admits Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Played a Partial Role in His Injury: “They’re to Blame”

After seven months out with a persistent left arm injury, Jack Draper returned at the Davis Cup for Team GB’s clash against Denmark. However, reflecting on the setback, the Brit now revealed how the relentless physical standards set by Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner indirectly pushed him toward the limits that contributed to his injury.

Speaking at the Davis Cup, British No. 1 Jack Draper reflected on his injury and the factors behind it.

When asked about his injury, Draper said, “My goal last year was to reach the level of Carlos and Jannik, and that pushed my body to its limits. I tried to hit the ball harder, get free points, and change my game when I wasn’t physically prepared to do so.”

He later added, “The desire to close the gap with them became a source of stress, so in a way, they’re to blame for my physical problems. During my time off, I’ve learned a lot about myself and done things that will help me improve this year.”

Draper also praised the top players. “They are the great leaders of tennis, and what I want most is to reach their level. I’m going to do everything in my power to achieve that. During this period, which I wouldn’t wish on anyone, I’ve learned things on a personal and professional level that I’m convinced will help me become a better tennis player.”

Last year, Draper won the Indian Wells Masters by defeating Holger Rune in the final.

Reflecting on his current state, he said, “I believe that right now, I’m a more complete and reliable player than I was at my best last year. I saw the injury as an opportunity, and now it’s time to show that I’ve taken advantage of it.”

He understands the road to recovery will take time. Draper is determined to challenge players like Alcaraz and Sinner for titles in the near future.

“The bone needs to regenerate and strengthen little by little,” he explained. “The more I play and the more I compete, the more I get used to the strain on my arm that it entails. It’s natural to feel some discomfort, but I know it’s time to come back and I’m fully confident that I’ll manage it well.”

Draper has been off the court since injuring his shoulder ahead of the 2025 US Open. His return has been long-awaited by fans.

During his time away, he focused on practice and recovery. He withdrew from the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in December and the Australian Open last month.

Although he prioritized health, the journey was not easy. “[It’s] been a long time since I’ve been able to compete. I’ve stayed in a good place, although it’s been tricky [with] a lot of dark moments and a lot of tough times, but that’s the sport I signed up for,” he told the LTA website.

“I’m happy to be back playing again. I miss the buzz of competing. I’ve missed the thrill of playing in front of people, against great players, and that winning feeling you can’t replicate in training.”

And this isn’t the first time Draper has compared himself to ‘Sincaraz’ as he British No. 1, knows what it takes to match the tour’s top two seeds.

Jack Draper admits he has distance to cover to match Sinner and Alcaraz

The British No. 1, Jack Draper, has had a strong 2025 season. He reached the US Open semi-finals in 2024 and won his first ATP 1000 title at Indian Wells in March. Draper also rose to world No. 4 in time for Wimbledon.

However, before his second-round exit to Marin Čilić, he acknowledged the challenge of matching the top players. “It’s time, it’s experience – they have much more of that than me right now,” Draper told the Evening Standard.

“They are similar ages, but they’ve been on tour being a top player maybe a couple of years more than I have. I’m still a long way from where they’re at. I aspire to be with them, but right now I’ve got to focus on myself and work hard to prove that I can get to their level.”

Earlier, after a fourth-round loss to Alexander Bublik at the French Open, he made similar remarks. “I still think I’m a long way behind those boys. I still have lots to learn,” Draper said.

“If you look at the ATP matches, how many matches they’ve played, they’ve probably played double the amount that I’ve played. They’re probably a year, two years ahead of me and obviously achieved a lot more, a lot more experience. I do have a lot to do to catch up with them, in all honesty.”

Following his return to the Davis Cup last week, Draper has already been cautious with his schedule.

He announced his withdrawal from the upcoming Rotterdam Open, where he was originally set to compete.

The focus is on proper recovery and preparation. Draper is aiming to be fully fit for the upcoming tournaments.

He plans to play the Dubai Tennis Championships later this month.

After Dubai, Draper will travel to the United States for Indian Wells and the Miami Open.

With these back-to-back tournaments, fans are eager to see if he can quickly regain his top form.