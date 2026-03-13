Jack Draper Confronts Daniil Medvedev as Controversial Umpire Call Sparks Indian Wells Drama

Controversy and Daniil Medvedev often seem to go hand in hand. And the 2026 BNP Paribas Open quarterfinal against Jack Draper delivered another dramatic chapter. What looked like a routine rally at a crucial stage of the match suddenly turned into a heated debate – one that ultimately swung the contest in Medvedev’s favor.

The decisive moment arrived at 5-5 and 0-15 in the second set. Medvedev, who had already taken the opening set 6-1, saw his shot clip the line during a rally. Draper reacted instinctively, raising his arms in surprise as the point continued. Moments later, Medvedev dumped the ball into the net, but immediately appealed to the chair umpire, arguing that Draper’s gesture had distracted him and asking for a video review.

After reviewing the incident, chair umpire Aurélie Torte ruled ‘hindrance’ against Draper, awarding the point to Medvedev. The decision stunned the Brit, who believed his movement was a natural reaction rather than an attempt to distract his opponent. Yet the call stood, giving the Russian a vital boost. From that moment onward, Jack Draper managed to win only three more points, eventually falling 1-6, 5-7. After the match, both players spoke at the net. Draper was seen explaining his view of the incident.

“No, I’m all for it, but I don’t think it distracted you enough. That’s what I’m saying.” He continued in a measured tone: “It’s a fair call. You won the match, fair and square, but I don’t think it distracted you enough.” Medvedev, meanwhile, admitted the situation didn’t sit perfectly with him either. “I don’t feel great, I don’t feel great,” the Russian said.

Jack Draper reiterated that he respected the outcome, even if he disagreed with the reasoning behind it. “No, no, no, it’s fine. It’s a fair call. It’s a fair call. I just don’t think it distracted you enough.” When they approached the umpire, Daniil Medvedev simply responded, “I understand,” before both players left the court.

The California crowd, however, had a stronger reaction. Medvedev was booed at the changeover and again after sealing the victory, reflecting the fans’ frustration over the controversial call. Online, the debate quickly spread across tennis circles.

One X account, Christian’s Court, wrote: “Disagree with that call to award Medvedev the point; Draper didn’t even say anything.” He also added that Draper’s gesture didn’t truly hinder Daniil. Journalist Scott Barclay also chimed in humorously: “Hindrance reviews are my absolute FAVOURITE addition to professional tennis. Always guaranteed to deliver messiness and drama.”

Interestingly, it wasn’t the first time the hindrance rule sparked debate at this year’s tournament. Earlier in the event, a similar moment unfolded during Rinky Hijikata’s Round of 64 clash against Luciano Darderi, once again highlighting how subjective such rulings can be.

For Daniil Medvedev, though, the drama is now behind him. The Russian advances to a blockbuster semifinal against Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4 in his quarterfinal. With a place in the final on the line, the spotlight will once again follow Medvedev—because if history has shown anything, matches involving the Russian rarely stay quiet for long. What did he say after the match?

Daniil Medvedev shares thoughts on the intense battle against Jack Draper

Daniil Medvedev continues to build momentum at the BNP Paribas Open. After surviving a tense encounter against Jack Draper, the Russian star moved one step closer to a long-awaited title in the California desert.

The win sends Medvedev into the Indian Wells semifinals for the fourth consecutive year, underlining his consistency at the ATP Masters 1000 event. Riding strong form, the former world No. 1 arrived in California fresh off a title run at the Dubai Tennis Championships and has now stretched his winning streak to eight matches. He has also won 16 consecutive sets since losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in Rotterdam.

Reflecting on his performance, Medvedev admitted he felt nearly unstoppable early in the match. “The first set was unreal; I couldn’t miss a ball,” Medvedev said in his on-court interview. “It was an unbelievable level. Second set, he tried to give everything he had, and he had an opportunity. I had one at 4-all, I should’ve done much better, but it happens. In general, I’m super happy with the way I’m playing now, and I’m looking forward.”

The Russian wasted little time asserting control. He raced through the opening set in just 24 minutes, while Draper looked drained after his marathon two-hour, 35-minute victory over five-time champion Novak Djokovic earlier in the tournament. Up next, Daniil Medvedev faces a daunting challenge against world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz currently leads their Lexus ATP Head2Head rivalry 6-2, including victories over the Russian in the Indian Wells finals of 2023 and 2024.

A win in the semifinal would not only send Medvedev into another championship match but also push him back into the Top 10 of the PIF ATP Rankings for the first time since July. Statistically, the Russian has been one of the most dominant players on tour this season. His 17 victories lead the ATP Tour, and his latest run in the desert places him in elite company. Only three other men have reached the Indian Wells semifinals in four straight years: Rafael Nadal, Djokovic, and Alcaraz.

With Daniil Medvedev now charging toward another deep run in the desert, all eyes will be on whether he can finally conquer Indian Wells—or if Alcaraz will once again stand in his way. Who’s your pick in that match?